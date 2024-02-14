The Super Bowl is not just a championship football game; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a moment when millions of viewers tune in for the intense sporting competition, and also for the highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials. Advertisers spare no expense when it comes to capturing the attention of a massive audience. As a result, memorable and innovative commercials become the talk of the town. With a $7 million slot for a 30-second ad, you can bet that brands go all out to capture viewers' attention. The most expensive Super Bowl commercials are proof of how far companies can go to stand out during the big game.

Amazon: Before Alexa (2020)

Amazon’s Super Bowl LIV commercial Before Alexa was a trip through time. It illustrated the humorous struggles of life before the advent of the virtual assistant. The company spent $16.8 million on the 90-second advertisement and it's evident that Amazon invested significantly in the ad production. The commercial humorously portrayed scenarios throughout history where Alexa’s assistance was needed and what people of the time did instead without the virtual assistant. This commercial not only introduced audiences to Amazon's smart home ecosystem, but also set the stage for Alexa to become a household name.

Google: Loretta (2020)

Google’s emotionally resonant Loretta commercial during Super Bowl LIV is remembered as one of the most touching ads in recent memory. The 90-second ad, focusing on the power of Google Assistant to help users remember cherished moments, also cost $16.8 million in airtime expenses. The heartwarming narrative and personal touch showcased Google’s commitment to creating technology that enhances users’ lives on a deeply emotional level. Moreover, it showed how Loretta helps users out with the little things.

Cadillac: Scissor Hands Free (2021)

Super Bowl LV featured a standout commercial from Cadillac, with Scissor Hands Free. This ad, blending nostalgia with modern technology, paid homage to Tim Burton’s classic film Edward Scissorhands. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Winona Ryder, the commercial highlighted Cadillac’s hands-free driving technology. The production costs for this nostalgic and tech-centric ad were undoubtedly substantial, and Cadillac also spent $22 million on airtime. The 130-second ad reflected Cadillac's commitment to marrying innovation with storytelling to promote its advanced automotive features.

General Motors: No Way Norway (2021)

General Motors (GM) took a bold and hilarious approach during Super Bowl LV with its No Way Norway commercial. Starring actor Will Ferrell, the ad humorously addressed GM’s commitment to electric vehicles (EVs) and their determination to outpace Norway in EV adoption. The airtime expenses for the 130-second ad cost $22 million. The commercial not only showcased GM's dedication to promoting sustainability and clean energy with EVs but also left a lasting impression with its clever humor and celebrity endorsement.

Amazon: Mind Reader (2022)

Amazon, known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, made waves during Super Bowl LVI with its Mind Reader ad. The 130-second commercial starred Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost and cost $26 million. It showcased the company’s vision for a future where technology seamlessly understands and anticipates human needs. It also reinforced Amazon's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence and enhancing user experiences, leaving viewers intrigued and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

