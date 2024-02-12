Kanye West Delivers Low-Effort DIY Super Bowl Yeezy Ad

Kanye West has been doing a lot as of late. Overall, he just dropped his new album Vultures which has finally made its way to all streaming services. Furthermore, he has been trying to bring back his Yeezy brand in full force. Of course, fans loved the Yeezy brand when he was with Adidas. However, he is on his own and has to prove himself as a designer. This has not been easy, but with some promotion here and there, the artist can certainly find new people to mess with his new clothes.

Well, last night he was presented with a phenomenal opportunity. It was the Super Bowl, and a 30-second ad would cost you $7 million. Overall, this is a lot of cash, however, Ye was clearly very interested in making that happen. Why not? Millions of people watch the big game and could be persuaded into buying his shoes. Below, you can find his Super Bowl ad. However, it is clear that he ran out of budget after buying the ad placement. We know this because the ad itself is as low-effort as it gets.

Kanye West x Yeezy

In the clip, Kanye can be found recording a video of himself on his phone. It is here where he states he spent all of his money on the actual ad placement. Subsequently, he urges fans to head over to Yeezy.com where he is selling shoes. Of course, he is talking about his Yeezy Pods which have proven to be extremely controversial due to their bizarre look. Either way, it was a huge look for Kanye, and the DIY aesthetic of the commercial proved to be the perfect viral marketing tactic.

It was a massive Super Bowl, and one that fans will remember for a very long time. You have to hand it to the Chiefs, who were simply fantastic in the big game. Let us know what you thought of the Super Bowl, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music and sports worlds.

