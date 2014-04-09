commercials
- TVThe Most Expensive Super Bowl CommercialsCompanies have dropped big bucks on their eye-catching ads during the Big Game. By Demi Phillips
- TVSuper Bowl 2023 Commercials: Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, and MoreThere are some very interesting Super Bowl ads this year.By Emily Burr
- TVThe Best Commercials From Super Bowl LVThe 15 best commercials from the 2021 Super Bowl, including spots from Cadillac, State Farm, UberEats and more.By hnhh
- TVDesus & Mero Predict Drake's Son's Commercial SuccessDesus & Mero believe that Drake's son Adonis will become a huge child star modeling in commercials for GAP and Go-Gurt.By Alex Zidel
- TVBest Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Watch Them All HereThe best of the best.By Alex Zidel
- TVThe Hallmark Channel Pulls Ads Featuring Same-Sex MarriageThe Hallmark Channel is catching heat.By Cole Blake
- TVStephen A. Smith Delivers Blistering Assessment Of Baker Mayfield: WatchSmith isn't here for Mayfield's celebrity.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Fail At Ending Their Fake FeudHugh Jackman rubs some salt in Ryan Reynolds' wounds.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChristina Applegate Appears In M&M's Super Bowl Ad As An Angry DriverSuper Bowl ads continue to get teased ahead of the big game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMigos Ride Ridiculous Tricycles In Mountain Dew CommercialMigos come through with some motivational raps in their Mountain Dew ad.By Alex Zidel
- GamingTwitch Prime Stops Ad Free Service For MembersAdvertisers are a big revenue stream. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVNicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz CommercialNicki Minaj will soon be gracing your television screen in a new Mercedes-Benz commercial.By Alex Zidel
- TVChance The Rapper's Heineken Criticism Leads Brand To Pull "Terribly Racist" AdHeineken is the latest to use questionable tactics to sell their product.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper Calls Out Heineken For "Terribly Racist" CommercialChance took issue with the "sometimes lighter is better” message.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSuper Bowl 2018: The Best CommercialsCatch up on some of the 2018 Super Bowl's most memorable commercials.By Mitch Findlay
- TVG-Eazy's "The Beautiful & Damned" Featured In Beats' Olympic AdsG-Eazy is the early winner in the Beats By Dre Olympic advertising campaign. By Matt F
- Original ContentWeirdest Rapper Endorsement DealsSome of the strangest product endorsement deals brought to you by rappersBy Michele Daniels
- Original Content25 Best Hip-Hop Commercials Of All TimeIt took a while for things to come together, but a strong friendship between rap and advertising has definitely been formed. We decide to take a look at some of the most memorable rap-centric commercials from over the years.By Layne Weiss