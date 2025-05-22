DJ Akademiks Calls Out Google For Listing His Net Worth At A Shocking One Billion Dollars

DJ Akademiks joked that Google's wildly exaggerated assessment of his net worth is why people have sued him over the years.

DJ Akademiks is easily one of the most popular and successful hip-hop media personalities these days, but even he admits he's not exactly rolling in cash. In fact, he'd like for people – especially A.I.-assisted massive tech corporations – to stop assuming he's got loads of money.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the streamer recently went live and, at one point, searched for his net worth on Google. He was absolutely shocked to see that the artificial intelligence-generated response listed it at $1.4 billion. A "separate entity" called King Akademiks supposedly has a net worth of around $450 million. But, as Ak points out, this is most likely cap.

He definitely fights back against the notion that he has over a billion dollars to his name. But DJ Akademiks also turned to his haters, joking that this fake net worth leads to other consequences.

"What?! This is why I keep getting sued!" the Jamaica native exclaimed. "Oh my God, who did this? [...] Nah, y'all got to stop now. Time out. I'm done. Somebody fix this, please. What?! So you know that's what's happening, right? These people are looking up your net worth to see how much bread you got. And then, like, 'Aight, we not taking no 20 bands. S**t, if we can get a mil...' What?! That's crazy, chat. Yo, the Google A.I. is broken, can somebody fix this? Help me, help me!"

DJ Akademiks Net Worth

The last time we covered DJ Akademiks' net worth (back in March of 2024), he reportedly had around $7 million to his name. That may have changed a lot or a little over time, but in any case, it definitely did not go up to $1.4 billion. Not even he would believe or even like that flex to be a reality.

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is continuing his hip-hop commentary, whether with nuance or with passionate rage. He staunchly said that he refuses to cover the Joey Bada$$ beefs unless Kendrick Lamar responds.

In addition, Akademiks is defending his peers, as is the case with the DDG and Halle Bailey drama. He finds a lot of success in these areas, but not a billion dollars' worth.

