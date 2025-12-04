D4vd Named The Most-Googled Person Of 2025 Amid Celeste Rivas Investigation

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: d4vd attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
The remains of missing teenager Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd in September.

In September, the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. According to the L.A. Medical Examiner, they appeared to have been in the vehicle "for an extended period of time" before finally being discovered. The teenager first went missing from Lake Elsinore in April of 2024. Her cause of death is still a mystery.

Of course, this has raised a lot of questions about the "Here With Me" performer's connection to all of this. In fact, per Google's annual “Year In Search," he was the most-searched person of the year. News of his position on the list comes just a couple of weeks after an L.A. Police Department source confirmed that he is now a suspect in Rivas' death.

Shortly after that, a source told People that he's allegedly "not cooperating" in the investigation.

D4vd Update
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

A second suspect in the case has since been identified by homicide detectives. Their identity has not been made public at the time of writing. TMZ founder Harvey Levin detailed a conversation he had with LAPD last month. According to him, he was told that "they are not close to making an arrest."

"That doesn't mean there won't be one, but there is a chance there won't be one in the sense that, we don't even know if this was a homicide," he continued. "We pushed today to find out and could not get an answer on whether the medical examiner has weighed in and whether the toxicology findings are in."

"It would seem to me that in L.A., even though it can take several months, for toxicology to come in that, given the nature of this case, we are now talking mid-November," Levin added. "They must have the results by now."

