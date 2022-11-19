Ludacris has been a part of plenty of exciting projects throughout his long-spanning career, though his most recent seems to be one of pure passion. Ahead of Black Friday (November 25), the “My Chick Bad” hitmaker has connected with Google and fellow artists Flo Milli and PJ to create “Buying All Black.”

The new song is an anthem aimed at encouraging shoppers to purchase from Black-owned businesses this holiday season. “As a business owner I am so passionate about supporting Black entrepreneurs. I really wanted to celebrate the impact they make on their communities,” the multihyphenate said in a statement.

“We’re showing people how to search on Google for Black-owned businesses, and reinforcing that we all have a choice when we search for businesses to support and shop our values,” he went on.

In the music video, Ludacris makes a game out of the Google search process as he’s taken to various locations. As an added bonus, both his and Milli’s wardrobes for the shoot were from Black-owned businesses as well.

If you’re not familiar, the search engine previously launched Black-owned Friday back in 2020. At the time, systemic challenges were making major waves in the midst of the pandemic. Consequently, consumers were actively searching for businesses online that they could support in this time of need.

“Google reacted by introducing a Black-owned business badge, enabling business owners to self-identify as Black-owned on Google searches,” a press release explains. “The U.S. Black Chambers also has a platform for their Black-owned businesses called ByBlack.”

Stream “Buying All Black” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which Black-owned businesses you’ll be doing your holiday shopping at in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain’t even gotta brag about what’s in the bank

Exotic bundles bags and clothes I got it

Black dollar I put that in my pocket

I was born a winner so nobody can stop me