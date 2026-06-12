Nipsey Hussle And Bino Rideaux's Collaborative Album Has A Release Date

BY Alexander Cole
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Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 25: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends his "Victory Lap" CD Signing at DTLR on February 25, 2018 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bino Rideaux has been teasing a collaborative album with Nipsey Hussle, and today, we officially have a release date for "Prolific."

Nipsey Hussle's legacy has lived on ever since his tragic passing back in 2019. Whether it be through his entrepreneurial endeavors or simply the impact of his music, fans have remembered the artist fondly.

Throughout this time, posthumous music from the artist has been rare, to say the least. Posthumous releases are already a hot topic of debate. Oftentimes, they are done without any regard for the artist. We have seen it time and time again with various other artists who have passed away in recent years.

However, Bino Rideaux is looking to honor Nipsey in the best way possible. The artist has been teasing their collaborative project for a while now, and it appears as though a release date has finally been announced. Furthermore, we now know the album will be called Prolific.

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Nipsey Hussle x Bino Rideaux

Ultimately, this is the perfect title, given everything Nipsey has accomplished throughout his career. As for the aforementioned release date, the album will be dropping on August 14th. This is in a couple of months from now, and we imagine there will be some singles released soon.

As for features, Static Major and James Fauntleroy are the only artists being mentioned right now. Of course, that could very well change over the coming days and weeks. However, for now, it appears as though these details are set in stone.

2026 has been a huge year for rap releases. From Drake to J. Cole to A$AP Rocky, the biggest artists in the world have been dropping. Now, we are getting a posthumous release from Nipsey Hussle, and it will also feature Bino Rideaux, a fantastic artist in his own right.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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