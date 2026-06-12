Nipsey Hussle's legacy has lived on ever since his tragic passing back in 2019. Whether it be through his entrepreneurial endeavors or simply the impact of his music, fans have remembered the artist fondly.

Throughout this time, posthumous music from the artist has been rare, to say the least. Posthumous releases are already a hot topic of debate. Oftentimes, they are done without any regard for the artist. We have seen it time and time again with various other artists who have passed away in recent years.

However, Bino Rideaux is looking to honor Nipsey in the best way possible. The artist has been teasing their collaborative project for a while now, and it appears as though a release date has finally been announced. Furthermore, we now know the album will be called Prolific.

Nipsey Hussle x Bino Rideaux

Ultimately, this is the perfect title, given everything Nipsey has accomplished throughout his career. As for the aforementioned release date, the album will be dropping on August 14th. This is in a couple of months from now, and we imagine there will be some singles released soon.

As for features, Static Major and James Fauntleroy are the only artists being mentioned right now. Of course, that could very well change over the coming days and weeks. However, for now, it appears as though these details are set in stone.