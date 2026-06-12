Sacrifices - Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux featuring James Fauntleroy

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux are dropping a new album in two months, and their single with James Fauntleroy is out.

No examples to use, you got baggage, it's true I'm as damagеd as you, it's distracting my mood You should manage your mood, I should stand on my queue I should plant us in fеrtile soil then plan for the fruit

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux are set to drop Prolific on August 14 , in two months. Overall, this is going to be a massive project, especially since it contains posthumous music from a legend. On Friday, the album's announcement was met with a new single featuring James Fauntleroy , "Sacrifices." Fauntleroy's vocals can be found in the background, while we get a melodic hook from Bino Rideaux. As for Nipsey Hussle, we get three whole verses from the legend. His voice is one that is needed in today's hip-hop landscape, and we're happy to have some new music.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!