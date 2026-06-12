Sacrifices - Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux featuring James Fauntleroy

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux are set to drop Prolific on August 14, in two months. Overall, this is going to be a massive project, especially since it contains posthumous music from a legend. On Friday, the album's announcement was met with a new single featuring James Fauntleroy, "Sacrifices." Fauntleroy's vocals can be found in the background, while we get a melodic hook from Bino Rideaux. As for Nipsey Hussle, we get three whole verses from the legend. His voice is one that is needed in today's hip-hop landscape, and we're happy to have some new music.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: PROLIFIC
Quotable Lyrics from Sacrifices
No examples to use, you got baggage, it's true
I'm as damagеd as you, it's distracting my mood
You should manage your mood, I should stand on my queue
I should plant us in fеrtile soil then plan for the fruit