Reckless – Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux

Nipsey Hussle still lives large in hip-hop heads' hearts, and we're getting a posthumous collab album titled Prolific from him and Bino Rideaux this summer. The two artists had a lot of collaborative chemistry and Bino's looking to honor Nip's life and legacy via their shared love: making music. The project's single "Reckless" is here, a smooth, slightly melancholy, and easy-riding cut with some melodic flair from Bino and confident, passionate raps from Nipsey. We will see when Prolific ends up coming out, and we're very excited to hear more.

