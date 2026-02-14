Reckless – Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux

Nipsey Hussle still lives large in hip-hop heads' hearts, and we're getting a posthumous collab album titled Prolific from him and Bino Rideaux this summer. The two artists had a lot of collaborative chemistry and Bino's looking to honor Nip's life and legacy via their shared love: making music. The project's single "Reckless" is here, a smooth, slightly melancholy, and easy-riding cut with some melodic flair from Bino and confident, passionate raps from Nipsey. We will see when Prolific ends up coming out, and we're very excited to hear more.
Release Date: February 14, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Prolific
Quotable Lyrics from Reckless
Look at these flaws that I'm dealing with,
Drop a Goyard at the dealership,
Been through it all on some killer s**t,
Blood on my hands but it's still a gift