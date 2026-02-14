Reckless – Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Reckless Nipsey Hussle Bino Rideaux
Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux had a strong collaborative history, and the single "Reckless" will appear on the collab album "Prolific."

Nipsey Hussle still lives large in hip-hop heads' hearts, and we're getting a posthumous collab album titled Prolific from him and Bino Rideaux this summer. The two artists had a lot of collaborative chemistry and Bino's looking to honor Nip's life and legacy via their shared love: making music. The project's single "Reckless" is here, a smooth, slightly melancholy, and easy-riding cut with some melodic flair from Bino and confident, passionate raps from Nipsey. We will see when Prolific ends up coming out, and we're very excited to hear more.

Release Date: February 14, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Prolific

Quotable Lyrics from Reckless

Look at these flaws that I'm dealing with,
Drop a Goyard at the dealership,
Been through it all on some killer s**t,
Blood on my hands but it's still a gift

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
