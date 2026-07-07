Nipsey Hussle’s Kids Reportedly Receive Millions In Inheritance From Estate

BY Aron A.
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2018 BET Awards Pre-Show - Live! Red! Ready! Sponsored By Nissan
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)
The kids will reportedly also receive interest in Nipsey Hussle's business ventures.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since the passing of Nipsey Hussle. Since then, we’ve witnessed legal battles spill out into the public eye regarding his estate and his kids' inheritance. However, after reaching a resolution in 2025, his children have received their share of the inheritance.

According to TMZ, Emani, 17, and Kross, 9, have been paid out their share from the estate in both cash and other assets. The estate is reportedly worth $11 million and run by Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s brother. It remains unclear how much each kid received, since the amount was sealed. However, TMZ reports that both children received 50%.

The court documents say that other assets included in Nipsey’s estate include a 2012 Chevy Suburban, along with interest in other business ventures. This also includes the Marathon Clothing brand. 

Over the past few years, we saw Nipsey Hussle’s estate and his brother, Blacc Sam, duke it out in court with Tanisha Foster, the mother of Emani, over her inheritance. She was fighting for custody and the control of her inheritance. Ultimately, the court determined that she will share legal and physical custody with Nipsey’s family.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux Album On The Way

In related Nipsey Hussle news, Bino Rideaux has been gearing up to release a joint project with Nip this year. The project, titled Prolific, will be released on August 14th with appearances from James Fauntleroy and Static Major. Although we’ve heard a few posthumous records from Nipsey Hussle since his passing, there haven’t been many updates regarding a full project. So far, Bino’s dropped "Reckless," “Sacrifices” ft James Fauntleroy, and “All Summer” ft. BH. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the project. Let us know your thoughts on the new singles below. 

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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