Nipsey Hussle’s Kids Reportedly Receive Millions In Inheritance From Estate

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since the passing of Nipsey Hussle. Since then, we’ve witnessed legal battles spill out into the public eye regarding his estate and his kids' inheritance. However, after reaching a resolution in 2025, his children have received their share of the inheritance.

According to TMZ, Emani, 17, and Kross, 9, have been paid out their share from the estate in both cash and other assets. The estate is reportedly worth $11 million and run by Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s brother. It remains unclear how much each kid received, since the amount was sealed. However, TMZ reports that both children received 50%.

The court documents say that other assets included in Nipsey’s estate include a 2012 Chevy Suburban, along with interest in other business ventures. This also includes the Marathon Clothing brand.

Over the past few years, we saw Nipsey Hussle’s estate and his brother, Blacc Sam, duke it out in court with Tanisha Foster, the mother of Emani, over her inheritance. She was fighting for custody and the control of her inheritance. Ultimately, the court determined that she will share legal and physical custody with Nipsey’s family.

Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux Album On The Way

In related Nipsey Hussle news, Bino Rideaux has been gearing up to release a joint project with Nip this year. The project, titled Prolific, will be released on August 14th with appearances from James Fauntleroy and Static Major. Although we’ve heard a few posthumous records from Nipsey Hussle since his passing, there haven’t been many updates regarding a full project. So far, Bino’s dropped "Reckless," “Sacrifices” ft James Fauntleroy, and “All Summer” ft. BH. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the project. Let us know your thoughts on the new singles below.