All Summer – Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux feat. BH

Prolific comes out on August 14, and Bino Rideaux has shared the latest single from his upcoming collaborative album with the late Nipsey Hussle. "All Summer" also features BH, and it's a sunny but nonetheless hard-hitting track about success, long come-ups, and the fruits of one's labor. It has pretty engaging production from Mike & Keys and Jake One with rubbery synth lines, glistening backing pads, and peppy percussion. As for the performances, there's great contrast between confidence, menace, and boisterousness in between the MCs on here. Hopefully Prolific has even more great performances to share, and a strong testament to Nipsey's indelible legacy.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Prolific (due August 14)
Quotable Lyrics from All Summer
Valley b***h, she pulling LA, let her drive my foreign,
Ratchet b***h, she just complain about what I'm doing,
I'ma take it state to state and get money while a n***a touring,
Pop that Perky, it gon' take me where I'm going