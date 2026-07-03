All Summer – Song by Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux feat. BH

"All Summer" by Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux, and BH is the latest single off Nip and Bino's upcoming collab album.

Valley b***h, she pulling LA, let her drive my foreign, Ratchet b***h, she just complain about what I'm doing, I'ma take it state to state and get money while a n***a touring, Pop that Perky, it gon' take me where I'm going

Prolific comes out on August 14, and Bino Rideaux has shared the latest single from his upcoming collaborative album with the late Nipsey Hussle . "All Summer" also features BH, and it's a sunny but nonetheless hard-hitting track about success, long come-ups, and the fruits of one's labor. It has pretty engaging production from Mike & Keys and Jake One with rubbery synth lines, glistening backing pads, and peppy percussion. As for the performances, there's great contrast between confidence, menace, and boisterousness in between the MCs on here. Hopefully Prolific has even more great performances to share, and a strong testament to Nipsey's indelible legacy.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.