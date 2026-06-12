Rick Ross Clowned By Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Following Airport Excursion

Rick Ross sparked one of the most bizarre discourses of all time this past week when he was spotted flying commercial. The artist was wearing a hoodie at the airport and appeared to be hiding his identity from fellow passengers. However, a fan spotted him and began filming, before uploading the video to the internet.

Of course, Drake fans immediately got involved as they clowned the artist for "flying economy." Furthermore, others asked questions about Ross' supposed private jet, which he has flaunted in various videos on his Instagram story.

Ross responded to all of this by saying that his private jet was being fitted with StarLink internet, and that is why he couldn't use it. His reasoning makes sense, but some fans were simply reluctant to buy into it.

Now, Ebro and Peter Rosenberg are weighing in. On a recent episode of Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg, Ebro was quick to make fun of Ross, saying that his persona is hurting the situation.

Rick Ross Gets Made Fun Of Again

“You’re supposed to be The Biggest Boss… they can’t catch you lacking at a regular airport," Ebro said. Rosenberg then said that the airport itself didn't look very good. It was a funny segment, although for Ross, it is likely a continuation of a nightmare that has followed him all week.

Realistically, there is nothing wrong with flying commercial with the rest of us. However, indeed, Ross' rich forever persona has certainly made this whole situation more pronounced online.