Rick Ross Clowned By Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Following Airport Excursion

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross was recently spotted flying commercial, and now, Ebro and Peter Rosenberg have decided to get involved.

Rick Ross sparked one of the most bizarre discourses of all time this past week when he was spotted flying commercial. The artist was wearing a hoodie at the airport and appeared to be hiding his identity from fellow passengers. However, a fan spotted him and began filming, before uploading the video to the internet.

Of course, Drake fans immediately got involved as they clowned the artist for "flying economy." Furthermore, others asked questions about Ross' supposed private jet, which he has flaunted in various videos on his Instagram story.

Ross responded to all of this by saying that his private jet was being fitted with StarLink internet, and that is why he couldn't use it. His reasoning makes sense, but some fans were simply reluctant to buy into it.

Now, Ebro and Peter Rosenberg are weighing in. On a recent episode of Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg, Ebro was quick to make fun of Ross, saying that his persona is hurting the situation.

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Rick Ross Gets Made Fun Of Again

“You’re supposed to be The Biggest Boss… they can’t catch you lacking at a regular airport," Ebro said. Rosenberg then said that the airport itself didn't look very good. It was a funny segment, although for Ross, it is likely a continuation of a nightmare that has followed him all week.

Realistically, there is nothing wrong with flying commercial with the rest of us. However, indeed, Ross' rich forever persona has certainly made this whole situation more pronounced online.

Ross even found himself responding to the likes of Uncle Murda and 50 Cent this week. It just goes to show that the criticism has gotten to him. Hopefully, the StarLink installation goes according to plan.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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