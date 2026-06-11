Rick Ross Reveals Why He Was Flying Commercial

Yesterday, Rick Ross went viral on social media for flying commercial. He was spotted at the airport, where he appeared to be hiding himself from the world. Overall, he was dressed in a hoodie and kept a low profile. However, he was spotted regardless.

This subsequently led to discourse online, with some Drake fans popping off on the artist for downgrading his lifestyle. Rick Ross subsequently got into it with Uncle Murda and 50 Cent, which led to some hilarious Instagram stories.

Now, Ross is explaining exactly why he needed to fly commercial. As it turns out, this had nothing to do with affordability or the artist's financial situation. Instead, it had everything to do with his own private jet's upgrade schedule.

Rick Ross Speaks Out

As he explains in the video above, he is having Starlink internet installed on his private jet. Consequently, it is out of commission right now, and he has to fly commercial in the interim.

Whether or not fans are going to believe the artist is another question entirely. In today's day and age, everyone is constantly approaching situations with a heightened level of skepticism. This has led to believable stories being dismissed as entirely incredible. If you look at the comments on Live Bitez, you will see exactly what we are talking about.

Quite frankly, the fact that this has become such an issue is quite silly. Rick Ross is entitled to fly commercial whenever he wants. Sure, it goes against what he's said about his lifestyle in the past, but these things happen. Whether or not more artists jump on the anti-Ross bandwagon now, remains to be seen.