Rick Ross Reveals Why He Was Flying Commercial

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross was flying commercial earlier this week, and it led to all sorts of discourse that he is now responding to.

Yesterday, Rick Ross went viral on social media for flying commercial. He was spotted at the airport, where he appeared to be hiding himself from the world. Overall, he was dressed in a hoodie and kept a low profile. However, he was spotted regardless.

This subsequently led to discourse online, with some Drake fans popping off on the artist for downgrading his lifestyle. Rick Ross subsequently got into it with Uncle Murda and 50 Cent, which led to some hilarious Instagram stories.

Now, Ross is explaining exactly why he needed to fly commercial. As it turns out, this had nothing to do with affordability or the artist's financial situation. Instead, it had everything to do with his own private jet's upgrade schedule.

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Rick Ross Speaks Out

As he explains in the video above, he is having Starlink internet installed on his private jet. Consequently, it is out of commission right now, and he has to fly commercial in the interim.

Whether or not fans are going to believe the artist is another question entirely. In today's day and age, everyone is constantly approaching situations with a heightened level of skepticism. This has led to believable stories being dismissed as entirely incredible. If you look at the comments on Live Bitez, you will see exactly what we are talking about.

Quite frankly, the fact that this has become such an issue is quite silly. Rick Ross is entitled to fly commercial whenever he wants. Sure, it goes against what he's said about his lifestyle in the past, but these things happen. Whether or not more artists jump on the anti-Ross bandwagon now, remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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