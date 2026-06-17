Rick Ross Sneaks Around Costco & AutoZone, Reveals True Value Of Star Island Mansion

When Rick Ross was spotted flying commercial last week, the internet went into a complete frenzy. This sparked cruel jokes from Drake fans, while Uncle Murda and 50 Cent couldn't help but get involved.
Overall, it was the kind of thing that you would hate to experience if you were an artist who cares about their wealth, like Rick Ross. In fact, Ross took to social media numerous times following the viral video. This subsequently led to the explanation that his private jet was being fitted for Starlink. Fans were skeptical of this explanation and clowned the rapper further.
Now, however, Ross is embracing the meme. For instance, on Tuesday, he posted a few videos in which he joked about having to go to Costco and AutoZone. He said he was going to sneak around both stores, and it made for a humorous concept.
Rick Ross Takes The Jokes In Stride
Meanwhile, a recent interview with Omar Elattar started to make the rounds online. In this video, Ross spoke at length about his wealth and the investments he has made over the years.
For instance, he reveals that he purchased his Star Island mansion in Miami for $35 million and spent an additional $15 million on it. Eventually, this $50 million total investment led to a $47 million return as the home is now worth $97 million.
Given his recent trip to the airport, it should come as no surprise that fans are now putting the artist's wealth under the microscope. Whether or not this is a good use of their time, is another story.