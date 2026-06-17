Rick Ross Sneaks Around Costco & AutoZone, Reveals True Value Of Star Island Mansion

BY Alexander Cole
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MLS: Leagues Cup-Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
In the aftermath of his commercial flying experience, Rick Ross has decided to make fun of himself on social media.

When Rick Ross was spotted flying commercial last week, the internet went into a complete frenzy. This sparked cruel jokes from Drake fans, while Uncle Murda and 50 Cent couldn't help but get involved.

Overall, it was the kind of thing that you would hate to experience if you were an artist who cares about their wealth, like Rick Ross. In fact, Ross took to social media numerous times following the viral video. This subsequently led to the explanation that his private jet was being fitted for Starlink. Fans were skeptical of this explanation and clowned the rapper further.

Now, however, Ross is embracing the meme. For instance, on Tuesday, he posted a few videos in which he joked about having to go to Costco and AutoZone. He said he was going to sneak around both stores, and it made for a humorous concept.

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Rick Ross Takes The Jokes In Stride

Meanwhile, a recent interview with Omar Elattar started to make the rounds online. In this video, Ross spoke at length about his wealth and the investments he has made over the years.

For instance, he reveals that he purchased his Star Island mansion in Miami for $35 million and spent an additional $15 million on it. Eventually, this $50 million total investment led to a $47 million return as the home is now worth $97 million.

Given his recent trip to the airport, it should come as no surprise that fans are now putting the artist's wealth under the microscope. Whether or not this is a good use of their time, is another story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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