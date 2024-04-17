Rick Ross Disses Drake Over Birdman Foreclosure: "Don't Do Stunna Like That"

Rick Ross doesn't waste time. The Miami rapper had a response track ready three hours after the release of Drake's "Push Ups" diss. DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot of Drake making fun of Ross' wealth on IG, and Rozay clapped back minutes later with a challenge. He wants Drake to put his money where his mouth is, and claimed that the rapper has two days to help his label boss, Birdman, find a new home. He even scouted a few nearby locations to make the process easier.

Ross grabbed a bottle of Rose (naturally) and hopped on Instagram Live to issue his challenge. "I saw you say that you got more money than Ricky Rozay," he said. "And let's assume you did. Well your best friend, Birdman, his house went into foreclosure. You done watched that man struggle for five years and ain't get that man a mansion." Ross' facts check out, as Birdman was forced to sell his baller mansion for $10.85 million in 2018. Birdman bought the mansion for $14.5 million, according to New York Post, which means he netted a loss of nearly $5 million.

Read More: Rick Ross Brings Trolling To Drake's DMs, Calls Him "#NoseJobPapi"

Rick Ross Claims Drake Has An Old Jet

Ross urged Drake to use his wealth to buy Birdman another mansion. "Cuse if you got more money than Rozay, what's another $50 million, white boy? Don't do Stunna like that. C'mon man." The rapper threw in a few mocking bird sounds before setting a time on the clock. "48 hours, the countdown has begun," he announced. Ross twisted the knife a bit further by telling Drake to be safe flying around in his "old" jet. "That's a 1978, be safe on that, Drizzy."

Rick Ross rightfully pointed out that none of his MMG artists have been kicked out of their homes. "Ain't none of my n***as went in foreclosure," the rapper yelled. Ross may have less money in his bank account than Drake, but the decision to involve Birdman is smart given the label boss recently voiced his support for Drake in the ongoing beef. Stunna wrote "I'm ridin with you 4L" on his IG Story, which should come as no surprise given the antagonistic relationship he's had with Ross over the years.

Read More: Drake Denies Rick Ross' Nose Job Claims, Sends This Scathing Shot At His Diss