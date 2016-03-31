lean back
- MusicFat Joe Addresses Parlae's Response To "Lean Back" Biting AccusationsAccording to Fat Joe, Dem Franchise Boyz may have been "subliminally" inspired.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsFat Joe & Eli Manning Do The “Lean Back” DanceFat Joe did the "lean back" dance with Eli Manning.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent & Fat Joe Sued By Producer For CopyrightFat Joe and 50 Cent can no longer "Lean Back" on their commercial success, as a producer claimed they stole ideas from his "Candy Shop."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramFat Joe Shares Video Of Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Listening To His Music"Lean Back" remains an international anthem. By Aron A.
- MusicFat Joe Holds It Down With Tiny Desk ConcertFat Joe holds it down with an impressive Tiny Desk Concert, running through hits like "Lean Back," "What's Luv," and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFat Joe Declares Scott Storch Decisive Winner Over Mannie FreshFollowing Scott Storch's epic beat battle against Mannie Fresh, Fat Joe came through to offer his take on the outcome. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFat Joe's "Lean Back" Was Allegedly Inspired By Writer Who Taught Him The DanceA chance meeting apparently turned into a hit.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Adds Remy Ma To Lineup Of Features On "Family Ties" AlbumA necessary addition. By Noah C
- GramRemy Ma Claims To Make "7 Figures A Year" Off Of "Lean Back" & "All The Way Up"She clapped back at a fan who told her to "get back to the music."By Erika Marie
- Original Content#TBT: Remy MaRevisiting Remy Ma's career from 2000 to 2006.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTim Westwood Freestyle (2005)Listen to Will Smith rap over The Game’s “How We Do” and Fat Joe’s “Lean Back”.By Danny Schwartz