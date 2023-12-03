Fat Joe Addresses Parlae's Response To "Lean Back" Biting Accusations

Earlier this month, Fat Joe called out Dem Franchise Boyz, accusing them of taking inspiration from "Lean Back" for their track "Lean wit It, Rock wit It." Parlae later responded to his comments, denying ever "biting" his music. According to him, they don't look to New York artists for ideas in the South, instead coming up with their own.

“I just seen a clip of Fat Joe’s interview talking about n***as biting his music and taking his style and he’s gonna sue n***as,” he began. “I’m from the South, n***a — we don’t bite New York n***as. We didn’t hear ‘Lean Back’ and say we gonna make a song like that. N***a, we said ‘lean’ not ‘lean back...' How the f*ck we bit your lyrics, n***a? If you feel like that, get your muthaf*cking sue on, n***a! I ain’t bite no muthaf*cking Fat Joe.”

Fat Joe Says Dem Franchise Boyz Were "Subliminally" Inspired

Now, the NYC native has issued his own response to the debacle, insisting that he was never planning to sue. According to him, when Dem Franchise Boyz were finding success with their song, he was cheering them on. He went on to claim, however, that "Lean Back" was No. 1 in the world at one point. According to him, this means that there's no way Dem Franchise Boyz weren't familiar with it. He says that it's possible they were "subliminally" inspired by the song, not even realizing they took notes from him.

The artist also mentioned how they name-drop him in the song, insinuating they had him on the brain while writing. Fat Joe insists this isn't a matter of the East Coast vs. the South, adding that he loves the South as well as Parlae despite the back-and-forth. What do you think of Fat Joe's response to Parlae firing back? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

