OG Anunoby Makes NBA History In A Pair Of Skechers

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
OG Anunoby just became the first player to ever wear Skechers in the NBA Finals, and he's balling out at the same time.

OG Anunoby became the first player ever to wear Skechers in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks forward made that history while facing the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 Finals. Anunoby officially signed a deal with Skechers in the summer of 2025.

He wore the SKX Nexus in a blue, black, and white colorway during the series-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25. Then, ahead of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Skechers revealed something new. Anunoby debuted the "Foreman" SKX Reign, a player-exclusive style inspired by Timberland work boots, during Game 3 of the Finals.

The Foreman features a wheat-colored upper, two-tone boot laces woven into the shoe, and a gum rubber outsole. Skechers designed it as a nod to New York City and Anunoby's on-court approach. The Timberland reference is unspoken but obvious to anyone familiar with NYC sneaker culture.

Skechers entered the performance basketball market for the first time in October 2023. Getting a player to the Finals in under three years is a notable milestone for the brand.

Since signing with Skechers, Anunoby averaged 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during the 2026 playoffs. The brand's visibility has grown alongside his postseason run, and the Finals stage puts Skechers basketball in front of its biggest audience yet.

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OG Anunoby x Skechers

Skechers entering the NBA performance space is still relatively new. The brand only launched its basketball line in late 2023, so landing a player in the Finals this quickly is a significant moment for the category.

The SKX Reign is their performance basketball silhouette, and the Foreman PE takes that base and builds a story around it. The wheat colorway and boot lace construction directly reference the Timberland 6-Inch, which has been a New York cultural staple for decades.

Skechers framing it around Anunoby's work ethic gives the shoe a clear narrative. The SKX Nexus, which he wore earlier in the playoffs, is a different model with a cleaner, more traditional look. Together, the two shoes show Skechers building out a real basketball lineup, not just a one-off signature situation.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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