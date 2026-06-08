OG Anunoby Makes NBA History In A Pair Of Skechers

OG Anunoby became the first player ever to wear Skechers in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks forward made that history while facing the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 Finals. Anunoby officially signed a deal with Skechers in the summer of 2025.

He wore the SKX Nexus in a blue, black, and white colorway during the series-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25. Then, ahead of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Skechers revealed something new. Anunoby debuted the "Foreman" SKX Reign, a player-exclusive style inspired by Timberland work boots, during Game 3 of the Finals.

The Foreman features a wheat-colored upper, two-tone boot laces woven into the shoe, and a gum rubber outsole. Skechers designed it as a nod to New York City and Anunoby's on-court approach. The Timberland reference is unspoken but obvious to anyone familiar with NYC sneaker culture.

Skechers entered the performance basketball market for the first time in October 2023. Getting a player to the Finals in under three years is a notable milestone for the brand.

Since signing with Skechers, Anunoby averaged 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during the 2026 playoffs. The brand's visibility has grown alongside his postseason run, and the Finals stage puts Skechers basketball in front of its biggest audience yet.

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OG Anunoby x Skechers

Skechers entering the NBA performance space is still relatively new. The brand only launched its basketball line in late 2023, so landing a player in the Finals this quickly is a significant moment for the category.

The SKX Reign is their performance basketball silhouette, and the Foreman PE takes that base and builds a story around it. The wheat colorway and boot lace construction directly reference the Timberland 6-Inch, which has been a New York cultural staple for decades.