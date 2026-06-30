Angela Simmons Says Pastry Once Outsold Jordan Brand

BY Ben Atkinson
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2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Angela Simmons attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Angela Simmons revealed that Pastry, the sneaker brand she started at 17, once outsold Jordan Brand at Foot Locker.

Angela Simmons recently claimed that her sneaker brand Pastry once outsold Jordan Brand at Foot Locker. She made the comments during a sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

Simmons co-founded Pastry alongside her sister Vanessa in 2007, while both were still teenagers. The brand grew out of their time on the reality show Daddy's Girls.

According to Simmons, Pastry scaled from around $15 million in annual sales to $75 million during the show's run. She recalled getting the news that Pastry was outselling Jordan and not believing it at first.

Lines of over 3,000 people showed up at store appearances to buy shoes and get autographs. For a brand that launched with no outside backing, that kind of response was unexpected.

Simmons credited the brand's success partly to a gap in the market. She said there were very few women's sneakers actually designed by women at the time. Pastry filled that space with playful, dessert-themed colorways and packaging. Names like Red Velvet and Strawberry Shortcake helped the shoes stand out on shelves.

The brand eventually expanded into apparel and accessories before shifting toward performance dance footwear. Vanessa Simmons returned as creative director to lead that transition. Looking back, Angela described the whole run as a serious business education.

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Angela Simmons Says Sneaker Brand Outsold Jordans

Pastry launched in 2007 at a time when women's sneaker options were limited. Most brands treated women's shoes as afterthoughts, often just smaller versions of men's styles. Pastry took a different approach by designing specifically for a female audience from the start.

The brand leaned into its dessert theme across everything from colorways to packaging. Early releases came in cake box-style boxes, and some versions included light scents. Colorways carried names like Chocolate Moose and Strawberry Shortcake, which matched the playful tone.

Reality television gave Pastry its first major boost in visibility. Daddy's Girls brought both sisters and the brand directly into people's homes. That exposure translated into real foot traffic at stores and strong early sales. Over time, Pastry shifted away from lifestyle footwear and toward a performance dance market instead.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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