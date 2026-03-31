Angela Simmons Reveals Why She Broke Up With Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons recently reflected on her split from Yo Gotti while speaking with Cam Newton for a new interview on his Funky Friday podcast. In doing so, she defended their time together, arguing that breaking up was better than never having dated each other at all.

While discussing her takeaways from the relationship, Simmons noted that she'd "be a great wife." The remark prompted Newton to inquire if Yo Gotti “would not be a great husband," to which Simmons defended her ex. Instead, she explained: “At some point, if it came to an end, it was just because I feel like, maybe he just wasn’t ready. And then, we’re not in the same space. But my relationship was great. Love him, love him down, love his family, respect them so. Maybe he wasn’t ready.”

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti started dating back in 2022, capturing tons of public attention during their time together. They hinted at their split, last year, with cryptic posts on social media. Eventually, Simmons confirmed the news during an interview with Angie Martinez.

Elsewhere during the interview, Angela Simmons spoke about going on a date with Cam Newton back in 2011. "You, the whole time, were making jokes and laughing at your own jokes. […] So, you sat across from me. And I didn't know what to expect, and you're making jokes that I thought were just not funny, and you were patting yourself on the back and laughing […] I was ready to go," she recalled. Simmons went on to say that Newton came across like an "arrogant asshole."