Angela Simmons Reveals Why She Broke Up With Yo Gotti

BY Cole Blake
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2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
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Angela Simmons also discussed on going on a date with Cam Newton back in 2011 during the candid interview.

Angela Simmons recently reflected on her split from Yo Gotti while speaking with Cam Newton for a new interview on his Funky Friday podcast. In doing so, she defended their time together, arguing that breaking up was better than never having dated each other at all.

While discussing her takeaways from the relationship, Simmons noted that she'd "be a great wife." The remark prompted Newton to inquire if Yo Gotti “would not be a great husband," to which Simmons defended her ex. Instead, she explained: “At some point, if it came to an end, it was just because I feel like, maybe he just wasn’t ready. And then, we’re not in the same space. But my relationship was great. Love him, love him down, love his family, respect them so. Maybe he wasn’t ready.”

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti started dating back in 2022, capturing tons of public attention during their time together. They hinted at their split, last year, with cryptic posts on social media. Eventually, Simmons confirmed the news during an interview with Angie Martinez.

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Did Angela Simmons & Cam Newton Date?

Elsewhere during the interview, Angela Simmons spoke about going on a date with Cam Newton back in 2011. "You, the whole time, were making jokes and laughing at your own jokes. […] So, you sat across from me. And I didn't know what to expect, and you're making jokes that I thought were just not funny, and you were patting yourself on the back and laughing […] I was ready to go," she recalled. Simmons went on to say that Newton came across like an "arrogant asshole."

He countered by admitting that he was distracted by the approaching NFL draft, but couldn't remember exactly how the date went down. “I don't remember none of that," he explained. "That was the night before I got drafted. So you can kind of imagine, like I didn't know where I was going. I may have had an out-of-body experience."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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