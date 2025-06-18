Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti quickly became a fan-favorite couple after making their relationship public at the beginning of 2023. Sadly, however, the former pair has decided to call it quits. The shoe designer confirmed the split during a recent interview with Angie Martinez, revealing that in her opinion, there was no way around it.

"It's not my choice but I respect him," she said, as captured by The Shade Room. "It's all love." From there, Martinez proceeded to push Simmons to share more, prompting her to say that this wasn't the outcome she was hoping for. "I wouldn't have chose it," she admitted. "But it was what was best ... I'm a lover, I love love, I love relationships ... It was my decision."

Simmons went on to explain that when she falls in love, she falls hard, making breakups like this all the more difficult. At the time of writing, Yo Gotti has not publicly addressed the split.

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Break Up

While Simmons' latest revelation is certainly tough to swallow, it didn't exactly come out of the blue. Last month, she took to social media to share a cryptic message with her followers, indicating that she was fed up with something or someone in her life. "I want. What wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES," she declared.

As if that didn't lead to enough breakup rumors, Yo Gotti hopped on Instagram just a couple of days later to drop a hint of his own. He shared a series of photos from a trip to London, making it clear that he had nobody special to share it with. "Lonely in London," he captioned the post.

Media Take Out also reportedly spoke to a source in May, who told them that Simmons and Gotti had gone their separate ways. "Angela felt like she was putting in more effort than she was getting back," the source alleged. "Yo Gotti’s schedule was nonstop — studios, business, appearances — and she started feeling like she wasn’t a priority."