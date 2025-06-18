Angela Simmons Confirms Yo Gotti Breakup Amid Rampant Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 305 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Angela Simmons Confirms Yo Gotti Breakup Gossip News
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Last month, fans of Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti began to suspect that they'd gone their separate ways thanks to some cryptic posts.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti quickly became a fan-favorite couple after making their relationship public at the beginning of 2023. Sadly, however, the former pair has decided to call it quits. The shoe designer confirmed the split during a recent interview with Angie Martinez, revealing that in her opinion, there was no way around it.

"It's not my choice but I respect him," she said, as captured by The Shade Room. "It's all love." From there, Martinez proceeded to push Simmons to share more, prompting her to say that this wasn't the outcome she was hoping for. "I wouldn't have chose it," she admitted. "But it was what was best ... I'm a lover, I love love, I love relationships ... It was my decision."

Simmons went on to explain that when she falls in love, she falls hard, making breakups like this all the more difficult. At the time of writing, Yo Gotti has not publicly addressed the split.

Read More: Yo Gotti Fuels Angela Simmons Breakup Rumors With "Lonely" London Trip

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Break Up

While Simmons' latest revelation is certainly tough to swallow, it didn't exactly come out of the blue. Last month, she took to social media to share a cryptic message with her followers, indicating that she was fed up with something or someone in her life. "I want. What wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES," she declared.

As if that didn't lead to enough breakup rumors, Yo Gotti hopped on Instagram just a couple of days later to drop a hint of his own. He shared a series of photos from a trip to London, making it clear that he had nobody special to share it with. "Lonely in London," he captioned the post.

Media Take Out also reportedly spoke to a source in May, who told them that Simmons and Gotti had gone their separate ways. "Angela felt like she was putting in more effort than she was getting back," the source alleged. "Yo Gotti’s schedule was nonstop — studios, business, appearances — and she started feeling like she wasn’t a priority."

Read More: Angela Simmons Appears To Hint At Yo Gotti Split In Cryptic Message

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Yo Gotti Fuels Angela Simmons Breakup Rumor Relationship News Relationships Yo Gotti Fuels Angela Simmons Breakup Rumors With "Lonely" London Trip 6.5K
Angela Simmons Appears To Hint Yo Gotti Split Gossip News Relationships Angela Simmons Appears To Hint At Yo Gotti Split In Cryptic Message 9.0K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - Arrivals Relationships Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons: Their Love Story 10.4K
Angela Simmons Gun Purse BET Awards Backlash Response Entertainment News Pop Culture Angela Simmons Addresses Backlash & Cringe Over Her Bedazzled Gun Purse At The BET Awards 2.3K