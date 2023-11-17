Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons: Their Love Story



As 2023 dawned, the hip-hop world was taken by surprise as Yo Gotti and his new girlfriend, Angela Simmons, declared their relationship on Instagram. This announcement was a revelation of a new celebrity couple and the culmination of a love story that had been years in the making. According to XXL, the pair "made their relationship official on Instagram," a significant step for two public figures in the limelight for so long. Here, we're exploring their journey from a lyrical crush to a public romance, all while navigating personal challenges and media speculation. It paints a picture of a love story full of surprises, set against the backdrop of the hip-hop world.

October 2015: The Lyric That Sparked A Flame

It all began in 2015 when Yo Gotti released his track "Down in the DM," where he publicly expressed his admiration for Angela Simmons, the daughter of Reverend Run of the legendary rap group Run DMC. This wasn't just a typical shout-out in a rap song but a candid confession of a crush. Gotti's words, "And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons," as reported by XXL, were bold and unfiltered, setting the stage for what was to come.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons' relationship is a notable example of how public declarations of affection can evolve into a real connection. By him first expressing affection towards Simmons through his music, this showed early signs of a spark that could form between the two, even if nothing would transpire and Simmons wouldn't become Yo Gotti's girlfriend until years later.

November 2018: Tragedy & Strength

Amid this unfolding love story, Angela faced personal tragedy when her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, was fatally shot. This played an important part in Angela’s life, as she struggled with loss and the responsibilities of being a single mother. The tragic shooting of her ex-fiancé in November 2018 deeply impacted her. Tennyson was shot and killed in his driveway in Atlanta, and the suspect, Michael Williams, was charged with murder, among other charges.

Tennyson and Simmons shared a son named Sutton Joseph. Following Tennyson's death, Simmons expressed her grief and shock on social media, vowing to support their son. She described her son as her "greatest gift" and shared tributes to Tennyson, emphasizing her commitment to raising their son with strength and love. The tragedy hit Simmons hard, but she admits in an interview on Tamron Hall's show that going through therapy helped her cope with the situation and move on.

January 2023: A Dream Realized

In another track, "Save It For Me," released when Simmons got engaged to Tennyson, Gotti rapped about his feelings for her. Although some time passed, Yo Gotti would eventually get to shoot his shot with Angela. Fast forward to 2023, and the once one-sided affection turned romantic. The couple chose the dawn of the new year to announce their relationship, a moment that XXL described as a transition from Gotti's crush to his ladylove. Their Instagram posts were not just mere photos; they were a declaration of love and mutual admiration, marking the beginning of a new chapter. It was official now. Angela Simmons was Yo Gotti's girlfriend!

Since the two have become official, he has made several romantic gestures to express his affection for Angela Simmons. One of the most notable was for her 36th birthday, where he arranged an extravagant display of pink rose bouquets, black Chanel boxes, white candles, and a saxophone player serenading Simmons against a backdrop of clear blue water and palm trees.

This grand gesture also included tribal dancers and a beautifully decorated dinner table on the beach​​. Gotti's surprise visibly moved Simmons, as she shared her emotional response on her Instagram Stories, noting that the saxophone player played SWV’s hit “Weak” in the background and expressing how touched she was by the romantic setup.

August 2023: Love Affair In Music

In a romantic gesture, Yo Gotti released "The One," accompanied by a music video starring Angela Simmons. PEOPLE Magazine exclusively premiered this video, showcasing the couple's intimate moments in luxurious locales like Greece and Dubai. The video was a visual diary of their love, with Gotti rapping heartfelt lyrics about his feelings for Simmons.

The music video included scenes of them riding in a Rolls-Royce, going on shopping sprees, swimming, and sharing intimate moments​​. Simmons also appeared in Gotti's "No Fake Love" music video, further emphasizing their romantic connection and her support for his career​​. Additionally, Simmons has shown her affection by gifting Gotti a Tesla for his birthday, highlighting the reciprocal nature of their relationship​​.

October 2023: Rumors & Resilience

Despite the fairy-tale romance, the couple faced their share of challenges. Rumors of a breakup and Gotti’s alleged infidelity surfaced, but these remained unaddressed by the couple. In its coverage, Distractify delved into these swirling rumors, introducing further intrigue into their relationship. The publication cited an October 20 report from a gossip site, Gossip of the City, which claimed on a platform known as X (previously Twitter), that Yo Gotti might be involved with another woman, referred to as his "nurse boo."

The report alleged that Gotti had spent time with this woman in Las Vegas at the Aria Hotel, conspicuously without Angela's presence. The source speculated that this could indicate either a breakup between Gotti and Angela or potential infidelity, given Gotti's time spent with someone else. Despite such rumors, the couple appeared unfazed, showcasing their bond through public appearances and social media.

February 2023 - Present: Solidifying Their Bond In The Public Eye

The couple's relationship was further solidified through their public appearances. They made their attendance at a Memphis Grizzlies game and at the Grammys, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple. These appearances were not just about showing up; they were affirmations of their commitment to each other, observed and celebrated by their fans.

The relationship between Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons is more than a celebrity romance. It shows the power of persistence, resilience in the face of personal tragedy, and the unexpected twists that life can bring. As they navigate the ups and downs of their public and private lives, their story continues to evolve, reminding us that sometimes, the most unlikely pairings can lead to the most beautiful stories.

