Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are the epitome of a boss couple. Though it’s only been a few weeks since they confirmed their relationship, they aren’t shying away from showing out together.

On Wednesday night, the couple showed out at the Grizzlies game in Gotti’s hometown of Memphis. The rapper shared a photo of the two courtside on his Twitter page, writing, “Yea I fuk wit Ja but ion fuk with 12… Welcome To My City.”

Later on, Simmons shared a photo with a much more heartfelt caption, “Long as I’m next to you.” Then, she shared a photo of the sideline of the court along with their iced out watching.

The couple went public on New Year’s with an eloquent photoshoot as they wished everyone a happy 2023. The news didn’t necessarily come as a shock since they’ve become romantically linked for a while.

Gotti evidently manifested his relationship with Simmons. He publicly stated his desire to be with her, even during her marriage. On “Down In The DMs,” the rapper admitted to having a crush on Angela.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons,” he raps. “They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / Fuck it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the Winter Wonderland Launch Party & Toy Drive at Technogym Showroom on December 17, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Shortly after she got engaged to Sutton Tennyson, Gotti made it clear that he wasn’t ready to give up his pursuit of Simmons yet.

“I passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n***a cuffed her, married, it made me madder,” he raps on 2017’s “Save It For Me” with Chris Brown. “I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster.”