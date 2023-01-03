Angela Simmons says she’s “happier than ever” after making her relationship with Yo Gotti official on Instagram. The two confirmed that they were seeing each other with a post on New Year’s day.

“Happier than I ever been,” Simmons wrote with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 27: Angela Simmons attends the Samsung Experience at NBA Opening Night 2015 at Pier 43 on October 27, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Samsung)

As for their post revealing their relationship, Gotti shared a video of Angela in a black dress. Gotti captioned the video: “[Ain’t] loss a crush since High School [black heart emoji].”

Simmons also posted pictures of the two on New Year’s with the caption: “You are all I need and more.”

Rumors of a romance between the two have existed for years. They date back to Gotti’s 2015 hit “Down in the DM.”

“And I just followed Angela / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/ Fuck it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” Gotti raps on the song.

Two years later, Gotti referenced her once again. In 2017, he named dropped Simmons once again on the track, “Save It For Me.” At the time, Simmons had just gotten engaged to Sutton Tennyson.

Gotti raps: “Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n***a cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster.”

Rumors of Gotti and Simmons’ relationship began to heat up again after Simmons’ 35th birthday. They partied together for the occasion.

Image via Instagram @angelasimmons

