Could it have finally gone down in the DMs?

Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his “crush” on Angela Simmons during his 2015 hit song, “Down In the DM,” the two have begun sparking relationship rumours – first with a night of partying back in September, and now with an apparent baecation, according to their most recent Instagram uploads, anyway.

Last month, the famous pair spent some time together at a club, where the shoe designer was filmed dancing away as she sang along to the track on which the rapper name-dropped her so many moons ago.

As we head into cuffing season, the relationship rumours are flying once again as Simmons and Gotti have been consistently sharing snapshots from luxurious vacations all around the world on their IG Stories. While they may not be posing together in any pics, internet sleuths have been clever enough to pick up that the two are sharing similar views, causing gossip to run rampant.

First, both the 41-year-old and his rumoured fling shared videos taken as they traversed the sandy landscapes of Dubai, seemingly having the time of their lives while cruising past camels in the desert. Gotti didn’t show off who he had riding with him, but he did post a clip of his face almost completely covered by a printed scarf.

Yo Gotti (R) and hosts Bow Wow and Angela Simmons at BET’s 106 and Park at BET Studios on July 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Simmons and her rapper boo also shared romantic Story uploads from a late-night venture down by the water, and not long after, they visited the ultimate city of love – Paris.

On Monday (October 24), @theshaderoom shared a post comparing the 35-year-old’s shining video of the Eiffel Tower to a similar one of Gotti’s, his complete with his own “Letter 2 the Trap” song playing overtop.

Check out the telling posts from Angela Simmons and her apparent new man below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.