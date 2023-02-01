Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple.

Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.

Simmons took to TikTok where she rocked a gray bodysuit and CMG chain gifted to her by To Gotti while mouthing a Nicki Minaj quote from Queen Radio. Prior to that, she shared a photo of herself, dripped out in a silver two-piece outfit while the CMG chain dangled on her neck.

The couple was spotted on a baecation before they publicly confirmed that they were together in October. Gotti and Simmons made their relationship official on New Year’s Day, which elicited plenty of reactions across the board. The couple rang in 2023 together but in recent weeks, they’ve popped out quite frequently at Memphis Grizzlies games.

“Happier than I ever been,” Simmons wrote on Instagram after her and Gotti announced their relationship. Meanwhile, the Memphis rapper made it clear that he wasn’t taking any Ls when it comes to his love life, writing, “[Ain’t] loss a crush since High School.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the Winter Wonderland Launch Party & Toy Drive at Technogym Showroom on December 17, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Gotti appeared on The Real Daytime in 2016 where he elaborated further on his infatuation with Angela Simmons. “I feel like you a BB. You a boss and a beauty so I need you on the team, you know what I’m sayin’?” he said. Then he began detailing his attraction towards her. “I come from a certain culture of the street and I always like the good girls… I been in enough trouble myself.”