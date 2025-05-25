Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have been a fan favorite couple for years, but now, rumors are swirling that they've gone their separate ways. These rumors began after MTO spoke to a source who explained why the pair allegedly decided to call it quits.

"Angela felt like she was putting in more effort than she was getting back," the source claimed. "Yo Gotti’s schedule was nonstop — studios, business, appearances — and she started feeling like she wasn’t a priority."

The breakup rumors were only compounded last week, when Simmons hopped online to share a cryptic message about choosing what chooses you in life. "I want. What wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

While it's unclear exactly what she was referring to, social media users were immediately convinced that she was hinting at relationship problems.

Did Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Break Up?

At the time, Yo Gotti had yet to speak on the breakup theories. Now, however, it appears as though he's dropped a hint of his own. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his recent trip to London. "Lonely in London ..🌎," he captioned the post, as captured by The Shade Room. Of course, this has led fans to believe that he could be missing Simmons amid their rumored split, though this is unconfirmed.

"I know he better not have lost the women he was begging for on his song," one Instagram commenter writes. "Just apologize and go home sir," someone else jokes.