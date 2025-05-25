Yo Gotti Fuels Angela Simmons Breakup Rumors With "Lonely" London Trip

BY Caroline Fisher 1412 Views
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
It looks like Yo Gotti might be missing Angela Simmons amid their rumored split, which they've yet to confirm or deny.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have been a fan favorite couple for years, but now, rumors are swirling that they've gone their separate ways. These rumors began after MTO spoke to a source who explained why the pair allegedly decided to call it quits.

"Angela felt like she was putting in more effort than she was getting back," the source claimed. "Yo Gotti’s schedule was nonstop — studios, business, appearances — and she started feeling like she wasn’t a priority."

The breakup rumors were only compounded last week, when Simmons hopped online to share a cryptic message about choosing what chooses you in life. "I want. What wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

While it's unclear exactly what she was referring to, social media users were immediately convinced that she was hinting at relationship problems.

Did Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Break Up?

At the time, Yo Gotti had yet to speak on the breakup theories. Now, however, it appears as though he's dropped a hint of his own. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his recent trip to London. "Lonely in London ..🌎," he captioned the post, as captured by The Shade Room. Of course, this has led fans to believe that he could be missing Simmons amid their rumored split, though this is unconfirmed.

"I know he better not have lost the women he was begging for on his song," one Instagram commenter writes. "Just apologize and go home sir," someone else jokes.

Rumors that Yo Gotti and Simmons have split up come just a few months after rumors that they'd decided to take their relationship to the next level. Last October, she shared a series of photos featuring a large diamond ring, prompting fans to speculate that Gotti proposed.

