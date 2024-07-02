Yo Gotti Doubles Down Amid Angela Simmons' Gun Purse Controversy

Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: (L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
According to Yo Gotti, she was "just practicing."

Angela Simmons recently stepped out for the 2024 BET Awards rocking an unconventional accessory, which has since sparked a great deal of backlash. Photos of Simmons posing with a bedazzled gun-shaped purse circulated online shortly after the event, and many social media users weren't feeling it. She later clarified that she in no way intended to offend anyone, and simply liked the bag's design. "I'm not violent," she explained. "I've obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it's very personal to me."

Simmons also took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology, revealing that she "deeply" regrets her decision to carry the purse. Now, Yo Gotti has taken to his own page to address the fallout. He seems to be taking a drastically different approach, however.

Yo Gotti Claims Angela Simmons Was "Just Practicing"

"She just practicing," In an Instagram Story posted earlier today alongside a series of gun and laughing emojis. "LOL." While fans can't blame him for standing by his girlfriend amid the controversy, some think that he went about it the wrong way. After all, she just issued a formal apology for the purse, which he's now seemingly condoning. He's left social media users split, and debating about whether or not Simmons even deserved any backlash in the first place.

"Not him adding fuel to the fire she trying to put out!" one commenter says. "I’m happy he made a joke cause she did not have to apologize at at all," another writes. What do you think of Angela Simmons arriving at the 2024 BET Awards with a bedazzled gun purse? What about Yo Gotti's reaction to the backlash she's now facing? Did he do the right thing or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

