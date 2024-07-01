Angela Simmons Addresses Backlash & Cringe Over Her Bedazzled Gun Purse At The BET Awards

Angela Simmons said that she just liked the bag and that she's not really about that lifestyle's promotion in a new social media video.

Angela Simmons made quite the fashion statement at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles last night (Sunday, June 30), brandishing a bedazzled purse shaped like a gun in the cameras' faces. A lot of folks on social media, like you'll see in the comments sections of the Instagram posts below, labeled this as a pretty cringe showing, or at the very least a bizarre one. Moreover, Yo Gotti's boo recently took to the Internet to explain her decision and respond to a lot of folks hating on her for this move. From what she said in the clip below, she just really liked the design and didn't want to promote that sort of lifestyle.

"So I see a lot of conversation around the bag, the purse I wore to the awards," Angela Simmons' message began. "And normally I don't address, like, rumors and stuff. But I'm not like that, never been like that. I'm super -– like, I'm not violent. I've obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it's very personal to me.

Angela Simmons Responds To Gun Purse Backlash

"But I just liked the bag and I thought it was cool and I thought it was a fashion moment and that was it," Angela Simmons continued. "I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone -– or a couple of people, I'lll say -– are a little upset. But I don't mean no harm. [I'm] super, super peaceful, and... Yeah. I'm sorry if it bothered anyone, but that's not me, that's just not how I am." While a lot of her content online can lean more in a thirst trap direction, it's clear that she wanted to leave that to the side and focus on this current issue.