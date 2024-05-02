Angela Simmons’ Sizzling Swimsuit Thirst Traps Leave Fans Drooling

Earlier this week, Angela Simmons took to social media to share some fun and flirty photos from a recent trip to St. Lucia. Needless to say, nobody is complaining. In the photos, the shoe designer poses in a strappy black swimsuit, and her tropical vacation destination is certainly breathtaking. The view that's captivated fans the most, however, is Simmons and her natural curves.

Her comments section is flooded with fans praising her for her look, and for keeping it real. "I love that she promotes having a natural body & doesn’t always feel the need to filter herself!" one Instagram commenter writes. "She gave me so much confidence with my body because we’re built similar! I will forever love this Queen!" another says alongside a series of fire emojis.

Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Natural Curves

Clearly, Simmons has managed to land herself on nearly everyone's summer vision board. She didn't secure her bikini-ready bod without a lot of hard work, however. Late last year, she showed off the results of a month-long fitness challenge, twerking on the beach in a shimmering white two piece. “Celebrating the finish line !!! 30 days completed #HeSaidICouldPostThis,” she captioned the clip, referencing her partner Yo Gotti. On top of working out, eating clean, and abstaining from alcohol, Simmons revealed that she was focused on self-love and self-care throughout her journey.

Aside from wowing followers with the results of her wellness challenge, Simmons also turned heads at a handful of Yo Gotti's shows towards the end of 2023. She even popped out onstage while he performed his iconic 2016 The Art Of Hustle cut "Down In the DM." Fittingly, the track was inspired by their own love story. What do you think of Angela Simmons' latest thirst trap? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

