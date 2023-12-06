Angela Simmons Stuns Onstage With Yo Gotti

During one of his recent performances in Charlotte, Yo Gotti invited his girlfriend Angela Simmons to join him onstage. The NYC native certainly made the most of her appearance, proudly waving to the crowd and blowing kisses as she made her entrance. She posed for a few moments before hugging the rapper and heading off stage.

The designer rocked a skin-tight black jumpsuit, which she complemented with the CMG chain gifted to her by her man at the beginning of this year. Fans, of course, went wild for her appearance, as the duo continues to be one of the sweetest couples in the world of hip hop. This isn't the first time Yo Gotti invited his other half to join him onstage on his Gangsta Art tour, however. Earlier this month, she made another appearance while he performed his 2016 hit "Down In the DM," stunning in an eye-catching red dress.

Angela Simmons Joins Yo Gotti At Recent Show

He shared a moment from her appearance on Instagram, showing his love for her in his caption. "Still [heart emoji]," he captioned the clip. His comments section is flooded with fans praising him for how well he appears to treat Simmons. After all, she's inspired plenty of his songs, so it only seems appropriate for the audience to get a glimpse at who he's been rapping about for all these years.

The pair first publicly confirmed their relationship in January, kicking off the new year as an item. Clearly, as they approach the one-year mark, things between them only continue to heat up. What do you think of Angela Simmons joining Yo Gotti onstage at his recent show? Are you a fan of her black jumpsuit? Should he bring her out at more of his performances? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

