Angela Simmons Gets Roasted For Sudden Southern Twang On “The Breakfast Club”

Angela Simmons has found herself at the center of some online roasting yet again, this time for an apparent accent switch-up. The shoe designer appeared on The Breakfast Club recently, and Charlamagne Tha God called her out for seemingly adopting a Southern twang partway through the interview. He asked her how much time she's spent in the South, prompting DJ Envy to jump in, asking her to say "music."

According to Simmons, the accent might be a result of spending so much time with her partner, Yo Gotti. They got together roughly two years ago after the rapper had been shooting his shot since 2015. “It’s probably my man, it’s probably the influence of my man,” she told the hosts.

Angela Simmons Blames Yo Gotti For Her Accent

Social media users are sounding off about Simmons' sudden accent in The Shade Room's comments section. Some are clowning her for it, arguing that it's inauthentic. "Everything about her seem forced and not authentic," one critic claims. "She’s always struggled with identity crisis," someone else writes. Others are vouching for her, however, claiming that her explanation adds up. "Stop acting like being around someone doesn’t make you start talking like them lol tf," a supporter says. "Love that for her! A man that manifested her, taking care of her & doing right to keep her!" another adds.

This isn't the only time Simmons has sparked a debate as of late, however. Late last month, she attended the 2024 BET Awards and received a great deal of backlash for sporting an unconventional accessory. She posed with a bedazzled gun-shaped purse on the carpet, leaving fans split. She later apologized and confirmed that she regretted the fashion statement. What do you think of Angela Simmons getting roasted for seemingly switching up her accent on The Breakfast Club? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.