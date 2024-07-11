Angela Simmons Laughs At Her Own Ridiculous Oreo Promo After Cookie Brand's Jokes

Sometimes promotional partnerships can go a little bit too far, but Angela Simmons isn't above laughing at her own antics.

Angela Simmons seems to be on the Internet's bad side, as fans relentlessly trolled her for a promotion she did with Oreo. Moreover, to promote a fried Oreos collaboration between her Angela's Cakes brand and the Slutty Vegan chain, she posted a video of herself in a bathtub full of Oreos on Tuesday (July 9) and faced a lot of ridicule online for it. But the cookie brand joined in on the fun, posting a picture of a bathtub full of Oreos on their Instagram Story and writing: "Imagine hating me and i’m just at home doing this. Boy we have a crush on Angela Simmons." "We have a crush on you too," Simmons wrote in her IG Story repost and reply to this meme, so it's clear that she can laugh at herself, as well.

However, this isn't all that Angela Simmons got cooked for on the Internet recently. The other incident involves her bedazzled gun purse at the 2024 BET Awards, which many thought wasn't just corny, but also insensitive. Simmons apologized for taking that to the awards ceremony not once, but twice. However, even her boo Yo Gotti doubled down and supported her throughout this.

Oreo Is Standing Behind Angela Simmons

"She just practicing LOL," Yo Gotti shared on his Instagram Story recently amid toy gun emojis and laughing emojis. "I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive," Angela Simmons wrote of the controversy. "Especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence. [...] I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence. I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens.