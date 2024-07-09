Angela Simmons Catches Flack Yet Again, This Time For Bathing In Oreos

BYAlexander Cole771 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Angela Simmons at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Angela Simmons is catching heat for the second time in as many weeks.

Angela Simmons found herself in the midst of some controversy recently thanks to her purse at the BET Awards. Overall, the purse was in the shape of a gun, and she was holding it like one as well. Although she seemed to be happy with the item, the internet wasn't. Some felt like she was promoting gun violence. Others simply felt like the whole thing was a corny display that should not be celebrated. That said, Simmons and her beau Yo Gotti doubled and even tripled down on the accessory.

Today, however, Simmons has found herself in the crosshairs of social media yet again. This time, it is because she decided to help promote Slutty Vegan in Atlanta by bathing in a tub full of Oreos. Overall, it was a pretty bizarre display. After all, why would someone do this and how does it actually promote anything? Sometimes, you have to ask these questions when you come across such antics online. As it turns out, the audience wasn't exactly feeling this, and they let Simmons know.

Read More: Angela Simmons’ Sizzling Swimsuit Thirst Traps Leave Fans Drooling

Angela Simmons Knows How To Provoke

"Like this girl needs to stop! Or at least keep that to urself! This is lame like what?!?!" one person wrote. However, there were certainly those who wanted to defend Simmons. For instance, Keke Palmer weighed in saying "The way these people are hating in your comments is something VICIOUS! I’m so blown back. Just know you doing EVERYTHING RIGHT. I have never seen people so pressed. Whew." If one thing is for certain, it is that everything Simmons does is polarizing these days.

Let us know what you think about this latest move from Angela Simmons, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Simmons has been getting way too much hate from people? How do you feel about the gun purse debacle? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Angela Simmons Gifts Yo Gotti With Sultry Bikini Pics For His Birthday

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2024 BET Awards - ArrivalsGossipAngela Simmons Issues Second Apology For Gun Purse At BET Awards5.0K
Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red CarpetGossipYo Gotti Doubles Down Amid Angela Simmons' Gun Purse Controversy4.5K
Angela Simmons Gun Purse BET Awards Backlash Response Entertainment NewsGossipAngela Simmons Addresses Backlash & Cringe Over Her Bedazzled Gun Purse At The BET Awards3.9K
Angela Simmons Purposeful Holiday GalaGossipAngela Simmons’ Sizzling Swimsuit Thirst Traps Leave Fans Drooling4.5K