Angela Simmons Catches Flack Yet Again, This Time For Bathing In Oreos

Angela Simmons is catching heat for the second time in as many weeks.

Angela Simmons found herself in the midst of some controversy recently thanks to her purse at the BET Awards. Overall, the purse was in the shape of a gun, and she was holding it like one as well. Although she seemed to be happy with the item, the internet wasn't. Some felt like she was promoting gun violence. Others simply felt like the whole thing was a corny display that should not be celebrated. That said, Simmons and her beau Yo Gotti doubled and even tripled down on the accessory.

Today, however, Simmons has found herself in the crosshairs of social media yet again. This time, it is because she decided to help promote Slutty Vegan in Atlanta by bathing in a tub full of Oreos. Overall, it was a pretty bizarre display. After all, why would someone do this and how does it actually promote anything? Sometimes, you have to ask these questions when you come across such antics online. As it turns out, the audience wasn't exactly feeling this, and they let Simmons know.

Angela Simmons Knows How To Provoke

"Like this girl needs to stop! Or at least keep that to urself! This is lame like what?!?!" one person wrote. However, there were certainly those who wanted to defend Simmons. For instance, Keke Palmer weighed in saying "The way these people are hating in your comments is something VICIOUS! I’m so blown back. Just know you doing EVERYTHING RIGHT. I have never seen people so pressed. Whew." If one thing is for certain, it is that everything Simmons does is polarizing these days.

Let us know what you think about this latest move from Angela Simmons, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Simmons has been getting way too much hate from people? How do you feel about the gun purse debacle? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.