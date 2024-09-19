Yo Gotti Flaunts His Love For Angela Simmons With Gifts & Getaways On Her Birthday

Congratulations to Angela Simmons!

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are one of hip-hop's strongest power couples, a notion that they often brag about on social media by celebrating each other. Moreover, she recently turned 37 on Wednesday (September 18) and he gifted her with a lavish vacation at a cave-side villa in the Himalayas. In addition, Simmons also got some new presents to add to her luxurious collections, such as matching Hermes bags and watches. Overall, it's great to see the couple still going strong after all these years, and especially after the Memphis MC manifested his years-long crush on her following his 2015 track "Down In The DM."

In fact, the two probably influence each other in more ways than they might assume. For example, The Breakfast Club recently teased Angela Simmons for her slight Memphis accent (which she apparently adopted halfway through their conversation), but she explained how just being around Yo Gotti has made this hard to control for her. "It’s probably my man, it’s probably the influence of my man," she told the co-hosts. This led to a lot of debate in the comments section... Ss usual.

Yo Gotti's Birthday Post For Angela Simmons

Meanwhile, Yo Gotti also defends Angela Simmons in situations like these, such as the controversy around her bringing a gun-shaped purse to the BET Awards this year. "She just practicing," he posted on his IG Story with fake gun and laughing emojis. "LOL." However, this isn't much of a defense. Simmons actually apologized for the whole thing, whereas Gotti seemed to condone it with this message, albeit jokingly. Regardless of how you read it, it's clear that they have a very different way of going about things.

In other news, Yo Gotti previously explained this year how Jay-Z was the one who inspired his business education. "I may want to buy a company or acquire another com­pany," he told Forbes. "So I’m making sure I’m super tight and understand the language and the verbiage myself other than listening to financial experts. If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight. My whole career, I was setting up for that." It gives him the opportunity to go all out for Angela Simmons whenever he can.

