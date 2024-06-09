📺 Kenya Moore Accuses Brittany Eady Of Sending Yo Gotti Nudes In Audio From Salon Event

BYCaroline Fisher2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Legends Ball - 2022 BravoCon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Kenya Moore attends the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Things recently got ugly between two "RHOA" cast members.

Last week, it was reported that Brittany Eady allegedly threatened her Real Housewives co-star Kenya Moore with a gun during an argument. The shocking accusations made their rounds online, prompting curiosity around what could have caused such an explosive alleged incident. “I have a gun for b****es like you," she allegedly said.

Eventually, sources who claimed to have witnessed the argument spoke to The Neighborhood Talk, accusing Moore of sharing explicit photos of Eady with others at her salon. Allegedly, the word got back to Eady, who wasted no time confronting Moore. Eady later took to her Instagram Story to remind her followers that "BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay."

Read More: 📺 Kenya Moore Accused Of Sharing Brittany Eady’s Explicit Photos Before Alleged Gun Threat

Kenya Moore Slams Brittany Eady During Salon Confrontation

Now, new audio from the event has surfaced online, showcasing just how ugly the exchange was. In it, Moore can be heard accusing Eady of being an "escort" and charging $1.4K for her services. She also called her various names. She even alleged that Yo Gotti once asked Eady to send him an explicit photo of herself on Snapchat, and accused her of going through with it. Obviously, this doesn't prove that Moore showed anyone Eady's graphic photos, but social media users are outraged regardless after hearing her speak to her fellow cast member this way.

Moore seemingly denied allegations of bullying and revenge porn on her Instagram Story shortly after Eady thanked fans for their support amid the scandal. "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light," she wrote. What do you think of audio of Kenya Moore making shocking allegations about Brittany Eady surfacing online? Are you surprised? What about Eady allegedly threatening Moore with a gun? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 📺 Brittany Eady Allegedly Threatened Kenya Moore With A Gun During "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Filming

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment GalaTV📺 Brittany Eady Accuses Kenya Moore Of Revenge Porn And Bullying After Alleged Gun Threat2.6K
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand OpeningTV📺 Kenya Moore Accused Of Sharing Brittany Eady’s Explicit Photos Before Alleged Gun Threat10.4K
54th NAACP Image Awards - ArrivalsTV📺 Brittany Eady Allegedly Threatened Kenya Moore With A Gun During "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Filming4.1K
the game timeTVThe Game Joins Forces With STB Label For "Time" Project11.9K