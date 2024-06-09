📺 Kenya Moore Accuses Brittany Eady Of Sending Yo Gotti Nudes In Audio From Salon Event

Last week, it was reported that Brittany Eady allegedly threatened her Real Housewives co-star Kenya Moore with a gun during an argument. The shocking accusations made their rounds online, prompting curiosity around what could have caused such an explosive alleged incident. “I have a gun for b****es like you," she allegedly said.
Eventually, sources who claimed to have witnessed the argument spoke to The Neighborhood Talk, accusing Moore of sharing explicit photos of Eady with others at her salon. Allegedly, the word got back to Eady, who wasted no time confronting Moore. Eady later took to her Instagram Story to remind her followers that "BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay."
Kenya Moore Slams Brittany Eady During Salon Confrontation
Now, new audio from the event has surfaced online, showcasing just how ugly the exchange was. In it, Moore can be heard accusing Eady of being an "escort" and charging $1.4K for her services. She also called her various names. She even alleged that Yo Gotti once asked Eady to send him an explicit photo of herself on Snapchat, and accused her of going through with it. Obviously, this doesn't prove that Moore showed anyone Eady's graphic photos, but social media users are outraged regardless after hearing her speak to her fellow cast member this way.
Moore seemingly denied allegations of bullying and revenge porn on her Instagram Story shortly after Eady thanked fans for their support amid the scandal. "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light," she wrote. What do you think of audio of Kenya Moore making shocking allegations about Brittany Eady surfacing online? Are you surprised? What about Eady allegedly threatening Moore with a gun? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
