Angela Simmons Reveals Heartbreaking Way Her Son Learned About His Dad’s Murder

According to Angela Simmons, she "hated" the way her son learned about his father's passing.

During her recent appearance on Baby This Is Keke Palmer, Angela Simmons opened up about the murder of her son's father, Sutton Tennyson. Tennyson was shot and killed outside of his Atlanta home in 2018. Prior to Tennyson's passing, he and Simmons welcomed a son named Sutton Joseph Jr. in 2016. Unfortunately, Simmons was unable to control how the child learned about his dad's death.

In a clip from the podcast, Simmons recalls getting a call from her son asking about the shooting. “He gets on the phone with me and he’s bawling and he’s like ‘I don’t know why he’s not here, but why would somebody shoot him?’” she explained. The next day, she learned that he'd been searching for information about his father's passing online. “Someone murdered him?” she remembers him asking.

Angela Simmons' Son Learned About His Father's Death Through The Internet

From there, she encouraged her son to stop looking into his father's death, as she didn't know what exactly he might come across. “I just hated that the internet told my son before I could tell him,” Simmons said. “I was so bothered because he got the story and the narrative from online before I could even like sit him down and have that conversation.”