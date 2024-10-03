Angela Simmons Reveals Heartbreaking Way Her Son Learned About His Dad’s Murder

BYCaroline Fisher332 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Angela Simmons attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
According to Angela Simmons, she "hated" the way her son learned about his father's passing.

During her recent appearance on Baby This Is Keke Palmer, Angela Simmons opened up about the murder of her son's father, Sutton Tennyson. Tennyson was shot and killed outside of his Atlanta home in 2018. Prior to Tennyson's passing, he and Simmons welcomed a son named Sutton Joseph Jr. in 2016. Unfortunately, Simmons was unable to control how the child learned about his dad's death.

In a clip from the podcast, Simmons recalls getting a call from her son asking about the shooting. “He gets on the phone with me and he’s bawling and he’s like ‘I don’t know why he’s not here, but why would somebody shoot him?’” she explained. The next day, she learned that he'd been searching for information about his father's passing online. “Someone murdered him?” she remembers him asking.

Read More: Yo Gotti Flaunts His Love For Angela Simmons With Gifts & Getaways On Her Birthday

Angela Simmons' Son Learned About His Father's Death Through The Internet

From there, she encouraged her son to stop looking into his father's death, as she didn't know what exactly he might come across. “I just hated that the internet told my son before I could tell him,” Simmons said. “I was so bothered because he got the story and the narrative from online before I could even like sit him down and have that conversation.” 

The individual responsible for Tennyson's death, Michael Williams, was sentenced to life in prison in 2022. Simmons delivered an emotional speech in court after the verdict was read. In it, she revealed that her son "constantly asks her when his dad will come back." She also noted how he will "forever wonder what it would be like to grow up with a dad," and that she "cries all the time, knowing how excited Sutton was about raising their kid." What do you think of Angela Simmons revealing that her son learned about his father's passing through the internet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Angela Simmons Gets Roasted For Sudden Southern Twang On “The Breakfast Club”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...