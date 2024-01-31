Angela Yee Reacts As Jess Hilarious Is Named As Her Permanent "Breakfast Club" Replacement

Earlier this week, Jess Hilarious finally announced her permanent spot as a co-host on The Breakfast Club, following plenty of speculation. She shared the exciting news with a creative video on Instagram, which featured snippets of some of the criticism she's received in recent months. At the end of the video, Jess appears on a throne situated between DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, asserting that she's here to stay. "Thoughts Bout Breakfast Club Be Like," she captioned the clip.

Now, Angela Yee has acknowledged the news on a recent episode of Way Up, praising Jess for the accomplishment. "Today I think that we should shine a light on Jess Hilarious for joining The Breakfast Club," she begins in a new clip. "Congratulations to her, I know it's not an easy job."

Angela Yee Says "It's Not An Easy Job"

Fans are out in full force, praising Yee for supporting Jess Hilarious amid the transition. "I love how she positively acknowledged her taking her place. This is how you pass the torch," one commenter writes. "I LOVE this! @angelayee has no hater vibes in this clip, she’s doing her own thing, passed the torch, and I can’t wait to see them collab one day. This energy is beautiful," another says.

Ahead of Jess' aforementioned Instagram announcement, Charlamagne and DJ Envy seemed to be just as eager to learn who their third host would be as fans. "I would love to know the answer to that. I mean, I just came from downstairs. It was just me and Envy doing the show again. Everybody saw us rotating guest hosts last year," Charlamagne told TMZ this month. "We said we was gonna start 2024 with a new host, and that hasn't happened yet." What do you think of Angela Yee congratulating Jess Hilarious for her new permanent position on The Breakfast Club? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

