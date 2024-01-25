Charlamagne Tha God Expertly Dodges Jess Hilarious Question From Cam Newton

Charlamagne Tha God was quick to shut down a question from Cam Newton about Jess Hilarious after the ex-NFL QB tried to press on the comedian's sudden departure from The Breakfast Club. As Charlamagne and DJ Envy wound down their interview with Newton, Envy mentioned that they would be happy to appear on Newton's show "once we get our co-host". This prompted Newton to ask what happened to Hilarious, who was named as a permanent co-host less than a month ago. Instead of answering, Charlamagne moved into thanking Newton for his time.

As a result, it's still unclear what is going on at the popular radio show. Hilarious has been noticeably absent from the show for the past few days. Furthermore, she called out Charlamagne and Envy for their conversation comparing SZA and Mary J. Blige. “These N-ggas trash. Envy shut up! I know artists be pissed when old heads do this bc now everybody negatively comparing SZA to MJB and it ain’t even her fault! She has her own identity already [facepalm emoji].” Meanwhile, Charlamagne has also seemingly denied that Hilarious was every made a permanent host and that the decision to not to elect a third host "came from downstairs".

Elsewhere, Newton recently revealed that there is one NFL he'd come to the league for - the Atlanta Falcons. “Me having a family now, it’s always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to [come back]," Netwon told Good Morning Football this week. Newton is originally from Atlanta but played college football in Florida and Alabama before being drafted by the Panthers.

Newton has not suited up in the NFL since 2021 when he briefly returned to the Carolina Panthers. Once seen as a generational talent, Newton's career hit an ignominious end. A string of injuries limited Newton's ability to harness his signature dual-threat capabilities. His 2021 campaign saw him go 0-5 as a starter as the Panthers rotated between Newton, Sam Darnold, and P.J. Walker. However, it's unlikely that the Falcons, currently quarterbacked by second-year starter Desmond Ridder, will be offering Newto a contract. Atlanta has been floated as a potential landing spot for Russell Wilson.

