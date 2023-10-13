Cam Newton Sues Ex Over Bentley He Gave Her During Relationship

Cam Newton has sued his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor over possession of a 2017 Bentley. According to legal documents seen by RadarOnline, Newton alleges that Proctor was given the car on the understanding that she would return it in the event that they broke up. The couple, who have four children together, broke up in 2019 after Newton fathered a child with another woman while Proctor was pregnant.

Online, a majority of people seemed to back Proctor over Newton. "Broke up in 2019 but came to collect the car in 2023 🙄 chiiile, EVERYTHING a man gifts you should be in YOUR name," one person commented. "After I push out 4 kids, and you got a side baby, that’s my Bentley chief," added another. "He wrong. He cheated on her and got the other woman pregnant. she had all them kids for him. The least he could do is let her have 2017 car he really don’t care about," noted a third. Newton has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, nor has Proctor.

Police Seek Charges In Death Of Fan Of Newton's Former Team

Meanwhile, police are pushing for charges to be filed in the death of a fan at a Patriots game earlier this year. Dale Mooney, a 30-year season ticket holder, died after being punched at a Patriots-Dolphins game and hitting his head on the ground as a result. While officers initially ruled that Mooney's death was due to a medical incident, the investigation into his death remains ongoing. Newton played for the Patriots during the 2020 season.

Police declined to release many details about the three men wanted in connection with Mooney's death. However, they are believed to live in Rhode Island. Furthermore, the charges are believed those of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct. The charges were submitted to prosecutors after extensive interviews with witnesses from the game. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

