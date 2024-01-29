Jess Hilarious Announces Her Addition As Permanent Breakfast Club Co-Host, Charlamagne The God Reacts

Earlier today, Jess Hilarious confirmed some long-speculated on news and managed to take some shots at her skeptics in the same breath. "Thoughts Bout Breakfast Club Be Like" she captioned a new video shared to Instagram. In the sound of the video. she assembled dozens of clips of her haters online speculating that she's been let go from The Breakfast Club. But in the video itself she emerges alongside the show's mainstay hosts to confirm that she's officially been added as a permanent co-host.

In the comments, Charlamagne Tha God shows up to cosign the announcement. "🙏🏿🖤✊🏾. Super ⭐️" his comment reads, having racked up more than 5000 likes. Elsewhere in the comments fans roast some of the people whose clips are included in the video. They warn against the dangers of jumping to conclusions and praying on somebodies downfall. Numerous clips used in the video claim that the show had moved on from her presence or outright fired her. Check out the great response video and announcement below.

Jess Hilarious Named Permanent "Breakfast Club" Co-Host

Earlier this week, Charlamagne Tha God hilariously dodged a question about Jess. Former NFL star Cam Newton brought her up during an interview and Charlamagne's reaction to the question spawned much of the online speculation around Jess being fired. Now plenty of those who shared that speculation publicly found themselves being the butt of the joke in her new announcement video.

Earlier this month, Jess Hilarious came to the defense of Lil Nas X in a bit of a roundabout way. It was mostly through her criticisms of Kai Cenat. She took aim at the streamer for his take on Lil Nas' new song "J CHRIST." Subsequently, his comments were widely critiqued online. Despite all the discussion of Lil Nas X's new song the track debuted at number 69 on the Hot 100. What do you think of Jess Hilarious ' announcement video confirming she's now a permanent co-host on The Breakfast Club? Let us know in the comment section below.

