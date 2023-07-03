The Vine-to-celebrity pipeline proved quite lucrative for many comedians, including Jess Hilarious. After uploading several funny videos to social media, the reality TV star, comedian, and actress ventured into many other forms of media. Today, Jess Hilarious has become quite notable for her stand-up comedy routines and online video content. However, she’s further gained a reputation for her series of problematic content and comments.

Jess Hilarious’ witty and relatable humor has welcomed her tons of fans. However, it’s important to note that her comedy has given way to controversial skits and statements. Besides her standup and online comedy routines, Jess Hilarious has appeared in many films and television series. These include Rel, Wild ‘N Out, All Def Comedy, and more.

Jess Hilarious’ Rise To Fame

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: Jess Hilarious speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Jess Hilarious was born Jessica Robin Moore in 1992. At the height of the social media app Vine’s popularity, she stood out among the pack. She rose to fame by chronicling many funny events centered around her personal life. Her online content often featured her experiences as a Black woman in America. She also commented on the world around her, quickly becoming a top creator on the platform.

Her segment “Jess with the Mess” quickly awarded her hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Eventually, after solidifying herself as a hilarious content creator, Jess Hilarious ventured into stand-up comedy. This paid off as she began to perform at many notable venues nationwide. It wasn’t long before she was noticed by comedy veteran Martin Lawrence, who enlisted her to open his show. Her stand-up tours also allowed her to interact with her fans while on the road.

Continued Success

Jess Hilarious became a fan-favorite guest star on the popular show Wild ‘N Out, where her improvisational comedy was highly acclaimed. In 2018, she became the first winner of BET’s Social Clapback Award. She also made her acting debut the same year, starring as Brittany on the FOX comedy, Rel.

Today, she boasts over six million followers on Instagram and over two hundred thousand subscribers on YouTube. Jess Hilarious has also enjoyed success on TikTok, where she posts funny content frequently. In 2021, she began a podcast, Carefully Reckless, where she talks about various topics, from politics to entertainment.

Jess Hilarious: Controversies

Although praised for her outspoken content, Jess remains a controversy-stirring comedian. She has received backlash numerous times for her inappropriate and offensive content in the name of “comedy.” Her comments have ranged from insensitive to downright homophobic and racist. In 2019, she infamously profiled Sikh men after sharing a plane with them.

She also took to social media moments after the Meg Thee Stallion shooting scandal to troll the incident. Fans quickly bashed the comedian’s insensitive comedy style on a serious issue. Worse, she uploaded the video the same day she criticized others for joking about the incident. More recently, she has made light of DaniLeigh’s arrest and even defended Russell Simmons following emotional abuse allegations by his ex-wife and daughter.

Jess Hilarious has also publicly spoken about Lil Meech and Summer Walker, who are currently dating. She was on The Breakfast Club show as a guest host when she used the term “musty” to refer to the BMF actor. Both Lil Meech and Summer Walker have called out Jess, stating the comedian is simply throwing jabs because the rapper refused to entertain her advances in his DMs. The couple also insisted that Jess is yet to meet either of them.

Nonetheless, while she’s racked up one controversy or the other, Jess Hilarious is an undeniable staple of the digital age. She is among the most famous celebrities to rise due to online comedy. Jess Hilarious has a dedicated following who remain loyal to her content.

[via]