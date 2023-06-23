Blueface’s mom just found herself in the middle (or rather, both giving and receiving end) of an unexpected online beef. Moreover, it all stems from comments she recently made about celebrities she turned down. “Whew, y’all already know I wasn’t nothing to deal with 20 years ago,” Karlissa Saffold said in the clip. “S**t 25, put a week on it. Wasn’t nothing to play with, okay? Ask somebody. Who I turned down? 50, Shaq, Cube… Who else? Usher… It was a no! So momma didn’t play. Better ask somebody, I wasn’t nothing to deal with. It was a no.”

Furthermore, Jess Hilarious spoke on this on The Breakfast Club, and had some choice words. “Blueface’s mom shares the roster of celebs she turned down. She was feeling herself, and this is what she was saying [plays clip]. You turned all of them down and ended up with Blueface’s dad [laughs]. And made him. It look like you shouldn’t have been turning them down, baby.” Of course, the remarks made DJ Envy laugh at “Jess With The Mess” for her fired shots.

Jess Hilarious Mocks Karlissa Saffold

Now, it seems like Blueface’s mother is taking advantage of another news story making the rounds today to clap back at Jess Hilarious. For those unaware, the podcaster recently called Lil Meech “smelly” when discussing his cheating allegations on Summer Walker. That upper hand didn’t last long, as Meech exposed allegedly “thirsty” DMs from Hilarious when responding to her. After Saffold heard the news, she was quick to jump on her and bring up her criticism of her claims. “I ain’t never been turned down @jesshilarious_official,” she wrote on her Instagram Story with coverage of the alleged DMs.

Blueface’s Mom Claps Back

In addition, Walker didn’t hold back either when responding to Jess. “Jess [you’re] a really weird a** b***h,” she posted on her IG Story. “What Black woman hopes another Black woman keeps getting cheated on? That’s dark. You JUST missed being a n***a by a chromosome lord forgive me. But damn! You’d think being so ugly you’d try to be sweeter.” For more news and the latest updates on Jess Hilarious and Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold, come back to HNHH.

