Jess Hilarious Owns Up To Dissing Winnie Harlow

Earlier this week, Winnie Harlow called Jess Hilarious out for making comments about her skin. In a clip shared on social media, the model called her a "b*tch" various times for offending her. Harlow, who has vitiligo, didn't specify which comments in particular she was referring to, but social media users were quick to dig them up.

When Harlow initially put Jess on blast, the comedian denied having ever said anything about her skin, calling the video "borderline weird." Now, however, social media users have found the clip Harlow was referring to. In 2019, Jess reacted to the Canadian-born model's Vanity Fair Oscars Party look. She stunned at the event in a blush-colored tulle dress, prompting a creative response from Jess. "Oh wow," she said upon seeing the outfit. "Patchy matchy."

Now that Jess has seen the clip of her commenting on Harlow, she admits that she had simply forgotten all about it. "Oh sh*t they found it," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside laughing emojis. "Maaaaannn this sh*t was funny. I forgot all about that one time she matched it up." Clearly, Jess now knows exactly what Harlow meant, but it doesn't look like she plans on apologizing. This is far from the first time Jess has been called out for her comments, however.

In December, Sexyy Red stopped by The Breakfast Club, and it quickly became apparent that she had some tension with Jess. “I don’t mess with you. You be sneak dissing, I see everything," the rapper told her. “I don’t like being brought up, especially when people talking sh*t and all that." What do you think of social media users digging up a clip of Jess Hilarious saying "patchy matchy" when reacting to Winnie Harlow's Oscars look? Do you think she owes the model an apology? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

