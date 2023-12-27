Jess Hilarious Joins "The Breakfast Club" Full-Time

Jess Hilarious has been revealed as the newest permanent co-host of The Breakfast Club. Hilarious became the show's third permanent host a year after Angela Yee left the show to pursue other opportunities. "Ima put the f-ck on for my city. Specifically, West Baltimore," Hilarious said during a press conference about the reveal before Christmas.

The news came at a major spike of interest for the show and Jess herself. The news that she was permanently joining the show came after her viral interview with Sexyy Red. It was an especially tense interview, with Red not making any secrets about her disdain for Jess. Despite Jess' best attempts, she was never able to get Red to warm up to her.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Pink Friday 2

Meanwhile, Jess' new co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, recently gave his thoughts about the recent release of Pink Friday 2, the recent album release from Nicki Minaj. "I hate that this album didn't have a bigger rollout. We knew it was coming out but it's Nicki Minaj. Whoever she's signed to...Nicki needed and deserved a bigger rollout. She got records on this album. Why wouldn't a single come out? Why wouldn't a big video come out?" Charlemagne said on The Breakfast Club. Later in the conversation, he accused Nicki's label of not having enough of a plan for the release. He noted this was especially apparent when she had to move the release date due to ColleGrove 2.

Pink Friday 2 did have two singles preceding its release. However, both were released well before the album was either announced or its release date revealed. Furthermore, as Charlamagne said, the album is stacked with big-name features such as J. Cole, Drake, and Future. However, the only thing those tracks received before the album was controversy. Additionally, while the album was also preceded by the AI fan collaboration "Gag City", Charlamagne is right in arguing that Pink Friday 2 got a surprisingly muted release.

