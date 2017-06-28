co-host
- Pop CultureJess Hilarious Joins "The Breakfast Club" Full-TimeJess Hilarious fills the role left vacant by Angela Yee a year ago.By Ben Mock
- TVKeke Palmer Proposes A Millennial Version Of "The View" & Asks For Co-Host SuggestionsKeke Palmer had Twitter buzzing with suggestions after she asked who could be her co-hosts on a millennial version of hit daytime talk show "The View."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Claps Back At Logic With "Donkey Of The Day" HonorsCharlamagne Tha God vs. Logic: who's in the wrong?By Devin Ch
- Music"How High 2" Premieres On MTV To "Super High" Ratings"How High 2" survives a swath of "Old Head Energy" to post solid ratings on its 420 premiere date.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Joins Tiffany Calver As Co-Host On 1Xtra's Rap ShowDrizzy takes over the U.K. airwaves.By Aron A.
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Designates Nipsey Hussle's Killer As "Donkey Of The Day""A lot of brothers are simply in pain and they just keep redistributing that pain to people who look just like them."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNev Schulman Has His Eye On Cardi B As "Catfish" Co-hostCardi B has a whole new opportunity on her hands.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJimmy Fallon Gave Cardi B Bedazzled Bottle & “Washpoppin” T-shirt For BabyCardi B's baby is already coppin' some nice gifts.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Serves As Co-Host & Performs "Money Bag" On Jimmy FallonWatch Cardi B perform her song "Money Bag" on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B To Be First Co-Host On "The Tonight Show" Alongside Jimmy FallonCardi B's kicking off "Invasion Of Privacy" campaign on a big note.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentFans Are Loving Wendy Williams' Guest Host Jerry O'ConnellWendy Williams fans are lovin' Jerry O'Connell.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTiny Receives Shade From Tamar Braxton For Guest Hosting On "The Real"The drama between Tamar Braxton & Tiny Harris goes way back. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJoe Budden Replaced By Troi "STAR" Torain As "Everyday Struggle" Co-HostSTAR steps into Joe Budden's shoes as the new co-host on "Everyday Struggle." By Matt F
- MusicJoe Budden Says He's "Never Seen A Good Migos Interview"Joe Budden lays it on the line.By Matt F