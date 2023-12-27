Yo Gotti Spreads His Wealth To His Mother And Girlfriend Angela Simmons This Christmas: Watch

It is safe to say that Yo Gotti has seen a lot of success in this past year or so. His CMG music label continues to produce new stars every year. You have plenty of names like GloRilla, 42 Dugg, EST GEE, Moneybagg Yo, and more that round out one of the more underrated rosters. Of course, when they succeed, so to does the bossman, Yo Gotti. From the outside looking in, it seems he is almost always there for his signees.

For example, he was there at 42 Dugg's prison to greet him and help take him home. The gritty Detroit rapper was behind bars for a year and Yo was so happy to see him. They had a nice embrace that was gaining a lot of positive feedback online. Now, with the holiday season still in full effect, the Memphis legend expectedly pulled out all the stops for his loved ones this Christmas.

Read More: Metro Boomin Will Finish Future Collab Album Once He Is Done Playing This Video Game

Yo Gotti Was Feeling Extra Generous

In the video from his IG account, Yo takes his followers on an extravagant tour throughout his home. He shows off all the decked halls and massive Christmas trees with loads of gifts. His girlfriend, Angela Simmons posted some pictures as well, showing how her man spoiled her. According to HipHopDX, she received three boujee Birkin bags that might be worth nearly $400,000. Additionally, Yo had to give back to his loving mother too. He wrote her a huge check for $100,000. Yo Gotti said it best in his caption, "IF YOU AINT HUSTLIN TO SHARE IT WITH UR PPL IDK WTF YOU DOING!"

What are your initial thoughts on Yo Gotti sharing these expensive gifts with his mother and girlfriend Angela Simmons? Is the holiday season the best time of the year, why or why not? How did the video above make you feel and why? What is the coolest gift you have ever received for Christmas? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Yo Gotti. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Says He Didn't Ask To Be Taken Off Injured Reserve

[Via]