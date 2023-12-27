Aaron Rodgers Says He Didn't Ask To Be Taken Off Injured Reserve

Aaron Rodgers has addressed critics going after the fact that despite no intention to play this season, he was activated off IR and thus filled a roster spot for the Jets. "I assumed I was going to go on IR. I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation. 'Do you want to practice?' I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works - I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation," Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Rodgers was activated on December 20, when his 21-day practice window closed. If he had been kept on IR, he would not have been able to practice with the team for the rest of the season. Despite having been eliminated from playoff contention and with no plans to feature Rodgers in a game, the Jets moved him to the active roster. This led fullback Nick Bawden to be waived and later signed to the practice squad.

What's Next For Aaron Rodgers And The Jets?

As mentioned, the Jets are now officially eliminated from playoff contention, which had been Rodgers' primary condition for returning. However, with six wins, the Jets are not in contention for the first-overall pick. At the time of writing, the Jets are projected to have the ninth-overall pick, which many experts believe they will use to pick a young receiver.

However, the biggest question remains at the quarterback role. Rodgers is expected to be QB1 come the start of the 2024 season. However, coming off a season-ending injury and now in his 40s, Rodgers is not the long-term solution in New York. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has consistently shown that he is not the player that the Jets were hoping he would become. The question that needs to be answered sooner rather than later. But for now, the Jets have two more games to play, facing the Browns and Patriots to close out the season.

