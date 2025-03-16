Yo Gotti-Proteges 10Percent & Lil Poppa Discuss How Serious The Streets Can Be From The "Sidewalk"

10Percent and Lil Poppa showcase the huge potential Yo Gotti saw in two when he signed them CMG with gritty exchanges about the streets.

CMG signees 10Percent returns with his latest single, “Sidewalk,” featuring Lil Poppa. The track delivers a candid perspective on street life, offering an unfiltered look at the choices people make. Over brooding production, 10Percent lays out his philosophy with sharp honesty: “I don’t sugarcoat, I’ma tell you how it really go.”

He follows with a pointed observation: “Everybody tryna portray a street n*gga, ain't nun wrong with the sidewalk.” The message is clear—there’s no shame in choosing a different path. Lil Poppa echoes this sentiment with a sobering reflection: “Youngin’, if it ain't too late stay on the porch, better stick to playing sports.” Together, they challenge the glorification of the streets, reminding listeners that survival comes in many forms.

“Sidewalk” follows 10Percent’s recent track, “Can’t Lose It” featuring Trippy KD and Adonis DaHottest. His rise gained momentum with Broke Before You Heard This, his first mixtape under CMG, and the single “Major Payne” with Moneybagg Yo, which appeared on Gangsta Art, CMG’s star-studded compilation. Their journey with CMG began in February 2022 when he landed a standout verse on Yo Gotti’s CM10: Free Game album with “Dolla Fo’ Dolla.” In 2025, Yo Gotti's artists are determined to make their mark in the game.

"Sidewalk" - 10percent Ft. Lil Poppa

Quotable Lyrics:

Youngin', if it ain't too late, stay on the porch (Stay on the porch)
Better stick to playin' sports (Playin' sports)
'Cause you ain't got a force it, we all got a choice (We all got a choice)
We all get a route in this life to avoid (In this life to avoid)
Why set yourself for losses when you can't even afford it? (When you can't even afford it)

