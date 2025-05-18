Lil Poppa Appreciates The Fine Shawty In New Track "Start Trippin"

Lil Poppa has been building his undeniable presence among CMG's biggest names since signing with the label in 2021. Known to showcase catchy hooks and southern charm, the rising star releases his second track of 2025 in "Start Trippin." Comfortable in his own lane, Poppa speaks to the women in the new track that all the ladies love.

“Start Trippin” arrives as a preview of Poppa’s forthcoming full-length project, expected this summer via CMG and Interscope. It follows the emotionally raw “I Hate You,” a confessional single that traded gloss for honesty.

Where that song examined heartbreak through a somber lens, “Start Trippin” leans into charm and vulnerability, showing Poppa’s range as both a lyricist and vocalist. Taken together, these releases suggest his new album will balance the grit of lived experience with flashes of optimism and bounce.

The timing of the single isn’t accidental. Lil Poppa is gearing up for his “Almost Normal Again” Tour, a 20-city trek that begins May 22 in Washington, D.C. The tour includes stops in Atlanta, New York, Houston, and a hometown performance in Jacksonville. It’s a major step for a rapper who’s earned his momentum through unfiltered songwriting and steady evolution.

“Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)” - Lil Poppa

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't shit sweet but I'm lookin' like a lick now (Lookin' like a lick)

One call get you hit now (Get you hit)

We been so geeked all goddamn week (All goddamn week), been tryna go to sleep but I can't even sit down (I can't even sit down)